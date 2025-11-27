Including a limited-edition artisanal ceramic mug.

You can’t discuss the rise of luxury Christmas decor without mentioning MacKenzie-Childs. The brand, known for its high-contrast, black-and-white “Courtly” check design, is at the forefront of artisanal decor and kitchenware. The brand’s impressive craftsmanship and unique, hand-painted designs have garnered a large following—and the winter holidays are among their busiest times of year. So without further ado, here are the 11 best MacKenzie-Childs Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1. Glam Up Bauble Tabletop Tree

This Glam Up Bauble Tabletop Tree ($200) features the brand’s signature black and white checkerboard pattern with a touch of gold and silver.

“We have it on our coffee table and every one of our friends and family make happy comments,” says one shopper.

2. Gingerbread Illuminated Winter Village Collection

Build your own mini winter wonderland using pieces from MacKenzie-Childs’ Gingerbread Illuminated Winter Village Collection. Some of our favorite pieces include:

3. Brightland Holiday Hosting Gift Set with Dipping Bowl

Let us stop you right there! The Brightland x MacKenzie-Childs Hosting Gift Set ($120) features two bottles of Alive Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Rosette Garlic Olive Oil, as well as a Courtly Check Dipping Bowl.

4. Cherry Check Dinnerware

Upgrade your Christmas dinnerware with a new set of Cherry Check dishes and mugs from MacKenzie-Childs.

5. Nutcracker Figurines

Deck out your fireplace with soldiers, such as the Sisal Tree Nutcracker ($100), Christmas Nutcracker ($100), and Highland Nutcracker ($100).

“We are wonderfully surprised at all levels: quality! Painting! Design! Size! The family loves it!!” raves one shopper.

6. Cozy Christmas Illuminated Melting Candle Cluster

Bookend your mantle or staircase with these Cozy Christmas Illuminated Melting Candle Clusters ($170 per piece). They also serve as pathway lights at night.

7. Holly Leaf Ceramic Trinket Tray

I love the idea of using this Holly Leaf Ceramic Trinket Tray ($70) as a jewelry dish, soap tray, or coffee table catch-all.

8. Courtly Santa Bear Cookie Jar

Station this Courtly Santa Bear Cookie Jar ($250) in your kitchen for all your homemade Christmas desserts and pastries.

“I have wanted this bear for a while, finally splurged [and it’s] worth every penny,” says one shopper.

9. Rosy Check Teapot Snow Globe

You won’t find a more unique tea kettle than this Rosy Check Teapot Snow Globe ($100). It’s handcrafted from glass; hand-cleaning is best recommended.

10. Courtly Noel Illuminated Glass Trees

Add these Courtly Noel Illuminated Glass Trees to your dining tablescape for a whimsical pop of color and height. They come in two sizes: Short Trees ($80 each) and Tall Trees ($100 each).

11. Snowman Ceramic Mug

This adorable Snowman Ceramic Mug ($100) is part of the MacKenzie-Childs Collectors Series, a line of limited-edition, hand-painted mugs. In other words, it won’t be here for long, so snag yours while you can!