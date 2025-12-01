11 Best New Barnes & Noble Christmas Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

The best part? Everything is under $50.

We might have mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie on the brain, but Christmas is quietly creeping up on the calendar. If your winter resolution is to not fall behind on your holiday shopping, Barnes & Noble has you covered. The bookseller has an impressive selection of stationery, decor, cozy blankets, and book-themed items that can easily pass off as gifts—whether you need a white elephant present or are looking for a friend who is a bookworm. Here are the 11 best Christmas finds at Barnes & Noble.

1 | Classic Book Ornament Trio

For the literary bookworm, gift them this trio of Classic Book Ornaments ($40). The set features mini book-shaped bulbs of Alice in Wonderland, Pride and Prejudice, and Romeo and Juliet.

2 | Christmas Tinsel Trees Stationery Set

Right now, Barnes & Noble is running a BOGO 50 percent off deal on Christmas Tinsel Trees Stationery ($24)—so you and your bestie can match!

3 | Deer Card Holder

Display your holiday cards in style with this sophisticated Deer Card Holder ($15).

4 | Book Lovers Countdown Calendar

This Book Lovers Countdown Calendar ($45) is essentially a 12-day advent calendar, with each day bringing a new stationery or book-themed gift.

5 | Frosted Tree Throw Blanket

You can never go wrong with a cozy blanket, much like this Frosted Tree Throw Blanket ($46). Pair it with fuzzy socks and movie candy for the ultimate lazy-day-at-home gift basket.

6 | LEGO Iconic Christmas Ornament Selection

This DIY Christmas Ornament Kit ($13) allows kids (and adults!) to build four different types of ornaments from LEGOs. Each set can be turned into a Christmas gift, Santa Claus, reindeer, or a snowman.

7 | I’ll Be Home For Christmas by Jenny Bayliss

When in doubt, you can always rely on a winter holiday book. Author Jenny Bayliss is the queen of feel-good romances, so we’re recommending her latest title, I’ll Be Home For Christmas ($19).

8 | Christmas Book Trilogy Jigsaw Puzzle Set

It doesn’t get more creative or unique than this Christmas Book Trilogy Jigsaw Puzzle Set ($25). Each “book” includes a 252-piece double-sided puzzle inspired by a classic Christmas story.

9| Christmas String Light Picture Clips

Use these Christmas String Light Picture Clips ($10 per six-pack) to showcase photos, handwritten notes, holiday greeting cards, save-the-dates, NYE party invites, and more.

10 | Roland Pine Potpourri

This Roland Pine Potpourri ($38) is made from pinecones, birch, and juniper, eliciting notes of cedarwood, winter berries, sandalwood, musk, fir needle, and pine.

11 | Poinsettia Trinket Dish

Made from ceramic, this Poinsettia Trinket Dish ($16) can serve as a jewelry catcher or vanity accent.