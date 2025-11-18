11 Best New Pottery Barn Early Black Friday Christmas Finds This Week

Pottery Barn’s early Black Friday sale is packed with holiday deals on decor and gifts.

You don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to enjoy Black Friday savings at Pottery Barn. The luxury home goods store has already kicked off its big sale, slashing prices on some of its bestselling items, including holiday decorations. From tree ornaments and toppers to sheet sets and accessories, there are lots of great finds at the Pottery Barn early Black Friday sale. What should you shop? Here are the 11 best new Pottery Barn early Black Friday Christmas finds available this week.

1 A Stunning Oversized Bow Tree Topper

This Oversized Bow Tree Topper is a Pottery Barn bestseller and marked down to $78.50 from $99.50 as part of the limited-time sale. It comes in red and cream, each equally dreamy as the ends of the bow cascade elegantly down your tree.

2 This Faux Berry Wreath and Garland

The Faux Lit Red Berry Avant-Garde Wreath is on sale for $383, down from $479, and the matching Garland is $183, down from $229. Each is handcrafted of plastic, wire, and Styrofoam and has LED lights with a Green and Red finish. The garland features 150 warm white LED lights, and the wreath includes 100 LED lights.

3 Holiday Cookie Jars

There are a variety of holiday-related cookie jars on sale, including this Gnome Ceramic Cookie Jar, $71 from $89. If you are a fan of the motif, you can buy matching mugs to sip hot cocoa out of.

4 Pottery Barn Plaid Holiday Sheets

Pottery Barn’s take on traditional plaid bedding is on rare sale. Get the Stewart Plaid Organic Percale Sheet Set for $103 to $143, usually $129 to $179. The crisp and cozy sheet set has major Ralph Lauren Christmas vibes.

5 Or, National Lampoon’s Inspired Christmas Sheets

If your family is big into the movie Christmas Vacation, Pottery Barn has you, or more specifically, your bed, covered. Get the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation™ Percale Sheet Set, also on sale for the same price as the plaid sheets. The print features so many locations, settings, and themes from the classic holiday movie.

6 These Berry Cluster Cone Trees

Pottery Barn has many tree options, including the Faux Potted Berry Cluster Cone Trees, available in mini, short, and tall sizes. The red are part of the sale, reduced to $78.5o to $143 from $99.50 to $179. They are handcrafted of plastic, wire, and Styrofoam and come in a hand-rubbed Terracotta pot that offers a rustic vibe.

7 Santa Espresso Shot Glasses

Who doesn’t want to sip espresso from a Santa cup? This adorable set of four Santa Claus Espresso Shot Glasses makes the perfect gift for any espresso drinker, or yourself. You can also buy the same hand-painted style mug to match the set.

8 Mercury Glass Ball Ornaments

The bestselling set of four Mercury Glass Ball Ornaments with Bows is also on sale for $46.50 from $59.50. They come in red and green, are made of glass with an aluminum cap, and feature a velvet-like bow.

9 Plaid Bow Clips for Your Tree

There are so many ornaments on sale! These Plaid Bow Clip $6.50 to $9.50, also give Ralph Lauren Christmas vibes. They will look oh-so-elegant all over your Christmas tree. They come in small and medium sizes.

10 A Faux Juniper & Berry Bundle

This Faux Juniper & Berry Bundle is ready to be placed in a vase. I love that you don’t even have to think about how to arrange it or what fillers to add. Get the gorgeous arrangement for $30.50 instead of $39.50.

11 And, This Festive Peony Bundle

It might not be peony season, but you can still enjoy your favorite bloom in a festive new way. The Faux Holiday Peony Bundle is on sale for $78.50 instead of $99.50.