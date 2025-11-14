11 Best New Marshalls Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week

These standout new Marshalls Christmas décor finds just hit shelves and shoppers are rushing.

Have you been to Marshalls lately? The good news? The discount store is filling up with so many fantastic holiday finds. The bad? They are selling out of the good stuff almost as fast as it lands. This week, there are lots of amazing new arrivals in the Christmas section that will help add a little “ho ho ho” to your home. Here are the 11 best new Marshalls Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Pet Sleigh Bed

Christmas decor that doubles as a pet bed? Yes, please. This adorable MADE IN VIETNAM Christmas Sleigh Pet Bed, $59.99, is Christmas themed with a woven design and cozy cushion. Your dog or cat will love it.

2 Solar Powered Bulbs for Your Driveway or Walkway

Looking for some fun outdoor decorations? This SLEIGH HILL TRADING CO. Set Of 8 Outdoor Solar Powered Christmas Light Stakes will brighten up your pathway in festive style. The $19.99 set comes with two each of red, yellow, green, and blue lights.

3 Throw Pillow Sets

How cute are these HANDCRAFTED IN INDIA Gingerbread Man Pillows sold in a set of two? I am going to get these for my house and also as gifts. Each set comes with a square pillow and also one shaped like a gingerbread man, wrapped up in a bow. Get both for $39.99.

4 A Christmas Tree Bath Rug

I am loving this WARM WISHES 20×30 Christmas Tree Figural Bath Rug, a tufted bathmat that brings the holidays into your bathroom for $14.99. If you aren’t a fan, there are so many other great bath mats and rugs to choose from on the website and in-store.

5 This Chinoiserie Holiday Wall Art

This wall art is perfect for adding some spirit to your grandmillenial style room for the holidays. The PETAL LANE 11×15 Christmas Tree In Pot Wall Art is such a steal at $24.99. I love that it infuses the holiday spirit with a touch of chinoiserie.

6 This Elegant Tree

Marshalls has so many little decorations that look luxurious but don’t cost a fortune. This gold-tone PEPPERMINT SQUARE 16in Tree On a Pedestal is so beautiful and looks much more expensive than $14.99.

7 Clip on Lights for Your Tree

People love clipping candles on their Christmas tree. This MARTHA STEWART Set of 10 LED Tree Clip Candles with Remote Control is a steal at $16.99. The set of 10 LED lighted candles with clip-on attachments includes an LED remote control.

8 Laura Ashley Bow and Garland Sheets

I am here for Laura Ashley Christmas. The holiday collection from the brand is fantastic, and I am dying over how beautiful this LAURA ASHLEY Bow Lattice Sheet Set is, starting at $29.99 for a twin-sized set. Each cotton percale set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and shams to match.

9 A Velvet Bow Tree Topper

Simple bow tree toppers are everywhere this year, as the LoveShackFancy vibe is going strong. This WELLESLEY MANOR Velvet Bow Tree Topper is statement-making and simply gorgeous for just $14.99, featuring a red floppy bow.

10 A Festive But Cozy Blanket

A festive blanket can add a touch of the holidays to your bedroom. This CUPCAKES & CASHMERE Nutcracker Blanket is soft and cozy, featuring a Christmasy design. The twin size is $24.99, and the full/queen size is $29.99.

11 And, This Wreath Duvet Set

For just $30, you can transform your bedroom into a festive space. This ENVOGUE Holiday Bows Duvet Set is so pretty. It comes with a duvet and two pillow shams.