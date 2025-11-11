7 Best New Marshalls Gifts Landing in Stores This Week

Marshalls just dropped 7 new holiday gifts under $120, from chic books to Stanley tumblers.

Have you started crossing people off your holiday list? If not, make sure Marshalls is one of your first shopping stops. The discount store has so many great gifts for everyone on your list, ranging from coffee table books and luggage to Stanley cups and games. The new arrivals section of the website is filling up with lots of products, but they are selling out almost as quickly as they are listed. Here are the 7 best Marshalls gifts hitting stores this week.

1 The Perfect Little Book for a Fashionista

If you are putting together little gifts for friends, this WELBECK PUBLISHING Little Book Of Gucci Book, $9.99, is such a chic addition. The 160-page hardcover book by Karen Homer tells the story of this historic yet flourishing house, and the visionary looks that have cemented its place in fashion history. I would pair it with a candle.

2 An Expensive Looking Jewelry Roll

Marshalls has so many cheap but chic gifts that look luxurious. If you are shopping for a frequent traveler, this BROUK AND CO Leah Quilted Jewelry Roll for $16.99 is perfect. They can put all their pieces in it, roll it up, tie it, and carry it in their purse.

3 Luggage

Luggage is a great gift, especially if you are planning a trip somewhere over the holidays. Marshalls has an extensive selection of suitcases, including carry-on and checked bags. This CALPAK 24in Indio Hardside Spinner is a new arrival, selling for just $79.99. It has a telescoping handle, top and side carry handles, and is expandable for increased capacity. It also has two interior slip pockets, one interior mesh zip pocket, one interior zip pouch, one interior zip divider, and an interior compression strap.

4 Coffee Table Books for Everyone

I love gifting coffee table books, and there is something for everyone at Marshalls. Art lovers will appreciate this PRESTEL PUBLISHING Monet Book, $24.99. The deluxe book presents about 60 of the artist’s most famous works. It reproduces six exceptional pictures as large-format fold-outs, allowing readers to explore the minutest details of these masterpieces over 172 pages.

5 A Foosball and Hockey Set

This MERCHANT AMBASSADOR 2 In 1 Games Table Foosball And Hockey set will add a little fun to the holidays. Just $24.99, the set includes one double-sided wooden table, two balls, two pushers, two pucks, and instructions, everything needed for two players to have a little fun.

6 An Indoor Pizza Oven

Shopping for a chef or pizza lover? This CUISINART 11in Indoor Pizza Oven will allow them to cook homemade pizza in the comfort of their kitchen. Marshalls is selling it for $119.99, while other stores are selling similar models for closer to $400. It has a temperature range of 350-700 degrees F and includes a square pizza stone (12.5in), a pizza peel, and a deep-dish pan (12x12x1.5).

7 And, a Seriously Good Deal on a Stanley

Stock up on Stanleys at Marshalls. The STANLEY 40oz Stainless Steel Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is just $29.99 —$12 off retail. The website is selling this “Flint” stone color, but you will probably find others at the store.