11 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This November
This is my favorite time of year to shop at Marshalls. In addition to the extensive selection of decor that the discount store sells 365 days a year, my local store and website are flooding with amazing holiday finds for the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and all your living spaces. I recently shopped the new arrivals section and couldn’t believe the fantastic products I found. Here are the 11 best new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves this November.
1
This Hooked Gingerbread House Rug
I love this whimsical PEKING HANDICRAFT 2×3 Gingerbread House Hooked Rug. It features a gingerbread house design filled with lots of sweetness in the form of candy. Get it for just $39.99 compared to $57. The brand recommends using with a rug pad.
2
A Tiered Marble Caddy Shaped Like a Christmas Tree
This BELLA LUX 13×8.25×24 3 Tiered Marble Caddy can be used for so many things, including cosmetics or skincare in the bathroom or to display cookies or other baked goods at a party. Get the gold-toned, multi-tiered caddy shaped like a tree for just $49.99, compared to $70 at other stores.
3
A Set of Gingerbread Man Pillows
This set of two HANDCRAFTED IN INDIA Gingerbread Man Pillows is so adorable. I am going to get these for my house and also as gifts. Each set comes with a square pillow and also one shaped like a gingerbread man, wrapped up in a bow. Get both for $39.99.
4
Laura Ashley Holiday Sheets
Everyone is talking about Ralph Lauren Christmas, but I am here for Laura Ashley Christmas. The holiday collection from the brand is amazing, and I am dying over how beautiful this LAURA ASHLEY Bow Lattice Sheet Set is, starting at $29.99 for a twin-sized set. Each cotton percale set has a flat and fitted sheet and shams to match.
5
A Beautiful Rechargeable Lamp
It can be frustrating if you need a little light in places without an outlet handy. This is why I love rechargeable lamps. This MERKURY 14in Metal Hood Twisted Base Rechargeable Lamp offers a luxe look and a little light for just $19.99.
6
A Rustic Bow Flatware Caddy
The bow aesthetic is still going strong. I love how this MADE IN INDIA Wooden Flatware Caddy With Bow Handles infuses the LoveShackFancy look with a little rustic charm. Get the caddy for $16.99 and organize your silverware in three compartments.
7
A Beautiful and Soft Nutcracker Bed Blanket
A festive blanket can add a touch of the holidays to your bedroom. This CUPCAKES & CASHMERE Nutcracker Blanket is soft and cozy, featuring a Christmasy design. The twin size is $24.99, and the full/queen size is $29.99.
8
This Stunning Side Table
Marshalls is such a great store for smaller furniture finds. This TAHARI 18×24 1 Drawer Spindle Leg Side Table is a steal at $79.99. The sophisticated and sleek black table features spindle legs and gold hardware, and even has a little drawer to stash small items in.
9
A Velvet Bow Tree Topper
Simple bow tree toppers are everywhere this year, as the LoveShackFancy vibe is going strong. This WELLESLEY MANOR Velvet Bow Tree Topper is statement-making and simply gorgeous for just $14.99, featuring a red floppy bow.
10
Christmas Tree Wall Art with Grandmillennial Vibes
Looking for some wall art that brings together your grandmillenial style room with the holidays? This PETAL LANE 11×15 Christmas Tree In Pot Wall Art is such a steal at $24.99. I love that it infuses the holiday spirit with a touch of chinoiserie.
11
Preppy Holiday Kitchen Towels
I am also a big fan of Cupcakes & Cashmere, a super girly line of home goods at Marshalls. This 4pk Valencia Christmas Cakes Kitchen Towels is perfect for the preppy girl holiday aesthetic and costs just $14.99 for four different designs.