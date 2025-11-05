Marshalls shoppers are finding gorgeous new holiday decor pieces arriving in stores this week.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This is my favorite time of year to shop at Marshalls. In addition to the extensive selection of decor that the discount store sells 365 days a year, my local store and website are flooding with amazing holiday finds for the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and all your living spaces. I recently shopped the new arrivals section and couldn’t believe the fantastic products I found. Here are the 11 best new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves this November.

1 This Hooked Gingerbread House Rug

I love this whimsical PEKING HANDICRAFT 2×3 Gingerbread House Hooked Rug. It features a gingerbread house design filled with lots of sweetness in the form of candy. Get it for just $39.99 compared to $57. The brand recommends using with a rug pad.

2 A Tiered Marble Caddy Shaped Like a Christmas Tree

This BELLA LUX 13×8.25×24 3 Tiered Marble Caddy can be used for so many things, including cosmetics or skincare in the bathroom or to display cookies or other baked goods at a party. Get the gold-toned, multi-tiered caddy shaped like a tree for just $49.99, compared to $70 at other stores.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Set of Gingerbread Man Pillows

This set of two HANDCRAFTED IN INDIA Gingerbread Man Pillows is so adorable. I am going to get these for my house and also as gifts. Each set comes with a square pillow and also one shaped like a gingerbread man, wrapped up in a bow. Get both for $39.99.

4 Laura Ashley Holiday Sheets

Everyone is talking about Ralph Lauren Christmas, but I am here for Laura Ashley Christmas. The holiday collection from the brand is amazing, and I am dying over how beautiful this LAURA ASHLEY Bow Lattice Sheet Set is, starting at $29.99 for a twin-sized set. Each cotton percale set has a flat and fitted sheet and shams to match.

5 A Beautiful Rechargeable Lamp

It can be frustrating if you need a little light in places without an outlet handy. This is why I love rechargeable lamps. This MERKURY 14in Metal Hood Twisted Base Rechargeable Lamp offers a luxe look and a little light for just $19.99.

6 A Rustic Bow Flatware Caddy

The bow aesthetic is still going strong. I love how this MADE IN INDIA Wooden Flatware Caddy With Bow Handles infuses the LoveShackFancy look with a little rustic charm. Get the caddy for $16.99 and organize your silverware in three compartments.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 A Beautiful and Soft Nutcracker Bed Blanket

A festive blanket can add a touch of the holidays to your bedroom. This CUPCAKES & CASHMERE Nutcracker Blanket is soft and cozy, featuring a Christmasy design. The twin size is $24.99, and the full/queen size is $29.99.

8 This Stunning Side Table

Marshalls is such a great store for smaller furniture finds. This TAHARI 18×24 1 Drawer Spindle Leg Side Table is a steal at $79.99. The sophisticated and sleek black table features spindle legs and gold hardware, and even has a little drawer to stash small items in.

9 A Velvet Bow Tree Topper

Simple bow tree toppers are everywhere this year, as the LoveShackFancy vibe is going strong. This WELLESLEY MANOR Velvet Bow Tree Topper is statement-making and simply gorgeous for just $14.99, featuring a red floppy bow.

10 Christmas Tree Wall Art with Grandmillennial Vibes

Looking for some wall art that brings together your grandmillenial style room with the holidays? This PETAL LANE 11×15 Christmas Tree In Pot Wall Art is such a steal at $24.99. I love that it infuses the holiday spirit with a touch of chinoiserie.

11 Preppy Holiday Kitchen Towels

I am also a big fan of Cupcakes & Cashmere, a super girly line of home goods at Marshalls. This 4pk Valencia Christmas Cakes Kitchen Towels is perfect for the preppy girl holiday aesthetic and costs just $14.99 for four different designs.