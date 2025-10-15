7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s not too early to start your holiday shopping, and Marshalls is making it easy. The discount store has fantastic gift finds arriving at its locations nationwide and on its website daily. I recently visited my local store and was pleasantly surprised by all the name-brand items I found for less. Here are the 7 best Marshalls gifts in stores this week.

1 GreenPan Slow Cooker

I can’t get enough of GreenPan products right now. I recently upgraded my old slow cooker to this 6-qt Ceramic Nonstick Inner Slow Cooker, and I can’t believe it landed at Marshalls for just $129.99. The multi-functional gadget allows you to brown, sautee, slow cook, and bake, all in the pot.

2 Baccarat Crystal Noel Eye Fir Tree

Shopping for the person who has everything? This Baccarat Crystal Noel Eye Fir Tree is such a luxury. It comes in a gorgeous red box for $199.99, but retails elsewhere for over $400.

3 Wallace 3×3 Nickel Plated Baby Blue Star Frame

Marshalls even has the best baby gifts. This Wallace 3×3 Nickel Plated Baby Blue Star Frame is perfect for new parents of a baby boy. Select a photo for the frame or allow them to do it. The keepsake costs just $29.99, compared to $44.

4 Abrams Waves Pro Surfers And Their World Book

Anyone who loves the ocean will appreciate this Abrams Waves Pro Surfers And Their World Book, $24.99. The coffee table book is a vibrant celebration of surfers in and out of the water from an award-winning photographer Thom Gilbert.

5 Sand + Fog Winter White Candle

Candles are the best at Marshalls, as most are a bargain compared to other stores. This Sand + Fog 10oz Wide Winter White Candle in a winter pine scent for $7.99 is a cute holiday gift idea. It features a winter white scent and tassel accent, and brings a refreshing feel and aroma to your space.

6 Home and Body Co Set of 4 Hand Soaps In Glass Bottles

Whenever I find gift sets like this, I stock up on them. This Home and Body Co Set of 4 Hand Soaps In Glass Bottles, $16.99, comes with assorted scents (French Lavender, Cotton Blossom, Orange Blossom, and Lemon Verbena) in gorgeous glass bottles. I like to keep them on hand, as they make great hostess gifts over the holidays, teacher gifts, or random birthday gifts throughout the year.

7 Leather Bound Edition Breakfast At Tiffany’s Book

This keepsake Graphic Image Leather Bound Edition Breakfast at Tiffany’s Book is the perfect gift for the avid reader in your life. Leather-bound in Robin’s Egg Blue, aka the trademark Tiffany color, the $59.99 book will impress the most discerning of recipients as it is the reprint of Truman Capote’s 1958 classic.