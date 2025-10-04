The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holiday season is coming at us fast. If you don’t believe me, venture onto the Marshalls website, which is quickly filling up with many seasonal items. While I don’t start decorating for the holidays until right before Thanksgiving, I start my shopping now, as all the best decorations are long gone before Black Friday. From throw pillows and Santa art to candles and ornaments, there are so many fantastic finds at Marshalls. Here are the 7 best new Marshalls Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Framed Santa Artwork

I am totally going to invest in some holiday art this year. I love this OLIVER 16×24 Frozen Festivities Wall Art, just $19.99. It comes in a vintage frame with a gold-tone finish and a triangle d-ring attachment for hanging.

2 An Adorable Dachshund Apres Ski Candle

I am starting to stock up on holiday candles. How adorable is this BELLA LUXE Ceramic Apres Ski Dachshund Candles, $16.99? I don’t even care that the candles might be unscented. The adorable dog dressed to hit the slopes in an apres ski sweater with goggles is sure to spread cheer.

3 Lots of Great Throw Pillows

Holiday throw pillows can transform your living space instantly. I am dying over this LILLIAN AUGUST FRENCH FARMHOUSE 18×18 Derrington Nutcrackers Pillow, $24.99, covered in beautiful nutcrackers. It comes with a removable cover, and the holiday-themed pillow has pink and gold tone accents with bead details.

4 A Set of Coastal Ornament Kitchen Towels

What happens when coastal style gets a holiday makeover? This MADE IN VIETNAM Set Of 5 Coastal Ornament Kitchen Towels is just $14.99 and spreads the holiday spirit into your kitchen with a seahorse and seashell ornament print.

5 A Martha Stewart-Endorsed Wreath

Have you ordered your wreaths yet? This MARTHA STEWART 18in Wood Curl Wreath With Bow, $19.99, is a beautiful alternative to a real wreath at an affordable price point. I love the glitter accents and bow detailing.

6 A Ralphie Ornament

Watching A Christmas Story with my children is one of my favorite holiday traditions. The film has entertained generations and is truly the holiday movie that keeps on giving. This HALLMARK Blown Glass Ralphie In Bunny Suit Ornament is the perfect trinket gift for anyone who is a fan of the film. The glass ornament is also priced right at just $9.99.

7 So Many Great Bedding Sets

Oh, Marshalls, give me all the holiday bedding! Every time I refresh the discount store’s website, I see another set of sheets I want more than the last. This ENVOGUE Mixed Christmas Tree Sheet Set, $19.99 for a twin through $34.99 for a king, is one of my favorites. It features a print with bows, pink trees, and ornaments, so my daughter is going to be obsessed.