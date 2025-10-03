7 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This October

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is in full swing with temperatures dropping and the leaves changing colors. This time of year, I always start craving a cozier home, filled with soft, fluffy, and warm linens, sweet-smelling candles, and home-cooked comfort food. Marshalls to the rescue! The discount store is getting in new decor finds daily that fulfill my needs. Here are the 7 best new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves as October starts.

1 Sparkly Christmas Tree Taper Candles

One of my home decor tactics is swapping out taper candles seasonally. My candlesticks are holding black and red “bleeding” Halloween candles. For Thanksgiving, I will swap them out with something orange or neutral, and then, for Christmas, I’ll get a little more festive. This CUPCAKES & CASHMERE 2pk 7.7oz Glitter Tree Taper Candles is a strong contender at $9.99. Each candle is shaped like a Christmas tree and has a glitter finish.

2 A Festive and Cheerful Sheet Set

This set of THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL Cotton Ho Ho Ho Santa Sheet Set is super adorable and will sell out fast. Get it in sizes twin through King, $29.99 — $39.99 depending on size. The pattern is gorgeous and the fabric is 100 percent cotton.

3 A Cozy Faux Fur Comforter Set

I am officially getting cold at night and need to cozify my bedroom. This AUBIN HILL Faux Fur Comforter Set is perfect. Available in a Queen for $79.99 and King for $89.99, each set comes with a comforter and two, equally cozy pillow shams.

4 A Designer Pan for Less

Marshalls has so many cookware options at every price point. Sometimes you can find designer pans for way under retail, like this GREENPAN 10in Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan. It is selling for $16.99 at the store, but is over $10 more elsewhere. It features a ceramic non-stick interior, and is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium.

5 This Stunning Chinoiserie Pet Bowl

The Grandmillennial aesthetic is still going strong. If you are one of those people who can’t get enough of it, or are simply into the look of chinoiserie, this THREE HANDS 6.25in Chinoiserie Pet Bowl will keep your look fluid. The $19.99 bowl, which is seriously gorgeous, can be used for a dog or a cat, food or water.

6 A Set of Steak Knives

Do you need a new set of steak knives or are you looking for a foodie gift? Order these gorgeous FRENCH HOME 4pk Stainless Steel Laguiloe Steak Knives. I can’t believe the eye-catching knives are just $19.99.

7 And, Holiday Hand Soap

Marshalls is a great place to buy hand soaps, especially those that look designer and smell amazing. PECKSNIFF`S 16.9oz Winter Berries And Vanilla Hand Wash, $6.99, is perfectly scented and styled for the holiday season.