 Skip to content

7 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This October

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
October 3, 2025
Fact-Checked

Marshalls just dropped new fall decor, from cozy bedding to festive candles and soaps.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
October 3, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is in full swing with temperatures dropping and the leaves changing colors. This time of year, I always start craving a cozier home, filled with soft, fluffy, and warm linens, sweet-smelling candles, and home-cooked comfort food. Marshalls to the rescue! The discount store is getting in new decor finds daily that fulfill my needs. Here are the 7 best new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves as October starts.

1
Sparkly Christmas Tree Taper Candles

cupcakes and cashmere taper candles
Marshalls

One of my home decor tactics is swapping out taper candles seasonally. My candlesticks are holding black and red “bleeding” Halloween candles. For Thanksgiving, I will swap them out with something orange or neutral, and then, for Christmas, I’ll get a little more festive. This CUPCAKES & CASHMERE 2pk 7.7oz Glitter Tree Taper Candles is a strong contender at $9.99. Each candle is shaped like a Christmas tree and has a glitter finish.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Home Finds to Grab.

2
A Festive and Cheerful Sheet Set

santa sheets
Marshalls

This set of THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL Cotton Ho Ho Ho Santa Sheet Set is super adorable and will sell out fast. Get it in sizes twin through King, $29.99 — $39.99 depending on size. The pattern is gorgeous and the fabric is 100 percent cotton.

3
A Cozy Faux Fur Comforter Set

faux fur comforter
Marshalls

I am officially getting cold at night and need to cozify my bedroom. This AUBIN HILL Faux Fur Comforter Set is perfect. Available in a Queen for $79.99 and King for $89.99, each set comes with a comforter and two, equally cozy pillow shams.

4
A Designer Pan for Less

greenpan
Marshalls

Marshalls has so many cookware options at every price point. Sometimes you can find designer pans for way under retail, like this GREENPAN 10in Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan. It is selling for $16.99 at the store, but is over $10 more elsewhere. It features a ceramic non-stick interior, and is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium.

5
This Stunning Chinoiserie Pet Bowl

pet bowl
Marshalls

The Grandmillennial aesthetic is still going strong. If you are one of those people who can’t get enough of it, or are simply into the look of chinoiserie, this THREE HANDS 6.25in Chinoiserie Pet Bowl will keep your look fluid. The $19.99 bowl, which is seriously gorgeous, can be used for a dog or a cat, food or water.

6
A Set of Steak Knives

steak knives
Marshalls

Do you need a new set of steak knives or are you looking for a foodie gift? Order these gorgeous FRENCH HOME 4pk Stainless Steel Laguiloe Steak Knives. I can’t believe the eye-catching knives are just $19.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7
And, Holiday Hand Soap

hand soap
Marshalls

Marshalls is a great place to buy hand soaps, especially those that look designer and smell amazing. PECKSNIFF`S 16.9oz Winter Berries And Vanilla Hand Wash, $6.99, is perfectly scented and styled for the holiday season.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A closeup of a thermometer next to fall foliage
    A closeup of a thermometer next to fall foliage
    Daily Living

    Where October Temperatures Will Be Above Normal

    These 3 regions be warmer than usual this fall.

  • interior christmas. magic glowing tree, fireplace, gifts in dark at night
    interior christmas. magic glowing tree, fireplace, gifts in dark at night
    Daily Living

    7 Best Christmas Trees From Costco and More

    The ones to buy early this season.

  • rear view of three women on the couch watching a Christmas movie
    rear view of three women on the couch watching a Christmas movie
    Entertainment

    5 Hallmark Christmas Movies Premiering This Month

    Who said the holidays can't start in October?

  • Marshalls
    Marshalls
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds

    From cozy bedding to festive candles.

  • sephora storefront
    sephora storefront
    Daily Living

    11 Best New Sephora Finds

    Shop Rhode, Touchland, Sol de Janeiro, and more.

  • Costco
    Costco
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Costco Gift Finds

    From cookware to advent candles.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family