Oh, Marshalls, you never disappoint me with your home goods selection. Whether I am shopping for cheap and chic accents for every room in the house or am ready to splurge on interior designer-endorsed brands, the discount store always offers an extensive collection. This week, there were so many new arrivals and seasonal gems at the store and on the website. Here are the 7 best Marshalls home finds to grab before the end of September.

1 A Designer 3 Drawer Organizer

I love this Morris & Co. Hyacinth 3 Drawer Organizer featuring one of the brand’s trademark floral patterns. It has three drawers and is perfect for so many items. I will put it in my office and stash documents, mail, and other desk stuff.

2 Adorable Halloween Marble Coasters

There is nothing scarier than drink rings on your wood furniture. Luckily, Marshalls offers a spooky solution with this Godinger set of 4 Ghost Shaped Coasters. There are also black cats and RIP tombstones, each set, $14.99. Each is equally adorable for Halloween.

3 A Preppy Bow and Pumpkin Bath Rug

Another great decoration for the Halloween season, perfect for the preppy kid in your house? This Kassatex21x34 Bows And Pumpkins Bath Rug. The $16.99 item is equal parts sweet and spooky and made out of super plush and cozy, absorbent poly blend.

4 A Designer Throw Pillow

Schumacher is one of those brands interior designers swear by. While Marshalls sells many less expensive throw pillows, if you want to invest in one you will keep for years, buy this Schumacher 13×18 Luxury Leaping Leopards Feather Pillow. The pattern is instantly recognizable as one of the high-end home brand’s trademark patterns. I love how neutral it is. Get it for $99.99 or pay double elsewhere.

5 A Holiday Porch Boxwood in the Shape of a Gift

Leave it to Martha Stewart to design some of the best holiday decor on the market. This 18in Outdoor Safe Led Boxwood Present With Ribbon will look gorgeous on your front porch. It is just $39.99 at Marshalls, compared to over $50 at other stores. It requires 3 AAA batteries (not included).

6 A Knot-Shaped Throw Pillow

I am a big fan of textured, eccentrically shaped throw pillows. They add an unexpected accent to your living room. This Lumina Lou 14in Faux Suede Knot Pillow, in the most beautiful blue color, is at Marshalls for $19.99.

7 A Serena & Lily Chair Dupe for $200

I am always pleasantly surprised by the furniture finds at Marshalls. This week, I fell in love with this Karat Home 34in Quentin Striped Accent Chair, a Serena & Lily-esque chair in a beautiful blue and white stripe. How is it just $199.99, but selling for $100 more at other stores? I suppose that is the magic of Marshalls.