Fall is coming, and your local discount stores are filling up with great autumn and winter decor. I recently visited my local Marshalls store and found so many little items and gift ideas to spruce up my home. From holiday garlands (which I recommend buying now before they sell out) to Gucci paper weights and stunning area rugs, there are many amazing decor items at your store and on the website. Here are the 7 best new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Gorgeous Holiday Garland

I love this Nicole Miller Home 9ft Real Touch Faux Pine and Pearl Garland, just $34.99. It might seem too early to be picking up holiday decorations, but I promise: The closer it gets, the less you will be able to find. Shop now while inventory is still plentiful.

2 A Neutral Area Rug

You have to be careful about buying area rugs at discount stores, as many of them are cheap for a reason. This Balta Made In Turkey 5×8 Elle Us Floral Block Print Area Rug is just $79.99, but looks high-quality and expensive. I love the neutral pattern and colors.

3 This Gucci Paperweight

What do you get the person who has everything? Duh, a Gucci Made In Italy Logo Paper Weight for $79.99. These cost nearly $300 retail, making a great gift for someone who gets a new job or is a recent graduate.

4 A Wood and Gold Pumpkin

I love all decorations that involve wood and gold. This Martha Stewart Wooden Pumpkin Decor With Aluminum Stem, $14.99, is a really classy fall decoration that will never go out of style. Place it on a dining room table, in your kitchen, or on a shelf and enhance the fall beauty of your space.

5 A Stunning Marble Pedestal Table

I love little pedestal tables, such a simple way to add a big design impact in your space. International Brass House 14×24 Solid Marble Shaped Pedestal Table is a gorgeous marble table that offers a luxe look at a low price, just $99.99.

6 This Black Bow Vase

The bow aesthetic is going strong. If you aren’t into the pink bow thing, consider going the black route. I love this glass Soho Living 8in Bow Embellished Glass Vase, $12.99, which will look lovely filled with fresh or faux flowers.

7 And, a Colorful Picture Frame

I pretty much buy all my picture frames at stores like HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls. They have such a great selection of frames that look expensive but cost next to nothing. I love this green Laura Ashley 5×7 Rosemary Chunky Matte Finish Tabletop Picture Frame, just $9.99. It has a fresh but regal look and adds a touch of color to any shelf.