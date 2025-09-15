 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From holiday garlands to chic rugs, here are the best new Marshalls decor finds this week.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 15, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 15, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is coming, and your local discount stores are filling up with great autumn and winter decor. I recently visited my local Marshalls store and found so many little items and gift ideas to spruce up my home. From holiday garlands (which I recommend buying now before they sell out) to Gucci paper weights and stunning area rugs, there are many amazing decor items at your store and on the website. Here are the 7 best new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1
A Gorgeous Holiday Garland

holiday garland Marshalls
Marshalls

I love this Nicole Miller Home 9ft Real Touch Faux Pine and Pearl Garland, just $34.99. It might seem too early to be picking up holiday decorations, but I promise: The closer it gets, the less you will be able to find. Shop now while inventory is still plentiful.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2
A Neutral Area Rug

rug Marshalls
Marshalls

You have to be careful about buying area rugs at discount stores, as many of them are cheap for a reason. This Balta Made In Turkey 5×8 Elle Us Floral Block Print Area Rug is just $79.99, but looks high-quality and expensive. I love the neutral pattern and colors.

3
This Gucci Paperweight

gucci paperweight Marshalls
Marshalls

What do you get the person who has everything? Duh, a Gucci Made In Italy Logo Paper Weight for $79.99. These cost nearly $300 retail, making a great gift for someone who gets a new job or is a recent graduate.

4
A Wood and Gold Pumpkin

pumpkin Marshalls
Marshalls

I love all decorations that involve wood and gold. This Martha Stewart Wooden Pumpkin Decor With Aluminum Stem, $14.99, is a really classy fall decoration that will never go out of style. Place it on a dining room table, in your kitchen, or on a shelf and enhance the fall beauty of your space.

5
A Stunning Marble Pedestal Table

pedestal table Marshalls
Marshalls

I love little pedestal tables, such a simple way to add a big design impact in your space. International Brass House 14×24 Solid Marble Shaped Pedestal Table is a gorgeous marble table that offers a luxe look at a low price, just $99.99.

6
This Black Bow Vase

bow vase Marshalls
Marshalls

The bow aesthetic is going strong. If you aren’t into the pink bow thing, consider going the black route. I love this glass Soho Living 8in Bow Embellished Glass Vase, $12.99, which will look lovely filled with fresh or faux flowers.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7
And, a Colorful Picture Frame

frame Marshalls
Marshalls

I pretty much buy all my picture frames at stores like HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls. They have such a great selection of frames that look expensive but cost next to nothing. I love this green Laura Ashley 5×7 Rosemary Chunky Matte Finish Tabletop Picture Frame, just $9.99. It has a fresh but regal look and adds a touch of color to any shelf.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Columbus,OH USA - July 24, 2017: T.J.Maxx, owned by TJX Companies, is an American department store chain that sells brand name items for less. This brand also owns HomeGoods, Marshalls, & more.
    Columbus,OH USA - July 24, 2017: T.J.Maxx, owned by TJX Companies, is an American department store chain that sells brand name items for less. This brand also owns HomeGoods, Marshalls, & more.
    Daily Living

    7 Best New T.J. Maxx Halloween Decor Items

    My daughter and I found the spookiest decorations.

  • marshalls decor
    marshalls decor
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds

    From holiday garlands to chic rugs.

  • A jumbo jet flying in the sky with clouds in the background
    A jumbo jet flying in the sky with clouds in the background
    News

    Turbulence on Flights Will Keep Getting Worse

    Here's the biggest reason you can expect bumps.

  • 7 Best New HomeGoods Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    7 Best New HomeGoods Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    Daily Living

    7 Best New HomeGoods Kitchen Finds

    From Dutch ovens to OXO containers.

  • Bath & Body Works store
    Bath & Body Works store
    Daily Living

    3 Bath & Body Works Shopping Changes

    Here's what's happening now at the store.

  • 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Christmas Décor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    7 Best New Hobby Lobby Christmas Décor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Hobby Lobby Christmas Décor Finds

    From Grinch-inspired trees to festive pillows.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family