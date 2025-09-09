7 Best Marshalls Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
Shoppers are loving these 7 Marshalls beauty finds everyone’s rushing to grab this week.
Marshalls is my sneaky spot for buying beauty products. From artisan hand soaps and lotions to fancy fragrances sold for hundreds more at high-end department stores like Neiman Marcus, there are so many deals to be had. This week, the website and store got so many exciting new arrivals. Here are the 7 best Marshalls beauty finds hitting shelves this week.
1
A Beekman 1802 Caddy Set
Artisan beauty brand Beekman 1802 Fragrance-free Hand and Body Wash and Lotion Set With Ceramic Caddy is an adorable little gift set for $14.99. It comes with two popular products: hand and body wash and body lotion, both enriched with goat milk, botanical oils, and extracts. The set includes a pump dispenser. The products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free.
2
A Bumble and Bumble Exfoliating Treatment for Your Scalp
I am also ordering this Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Scalp Scrub for $16.99, which retails for a whopping $48 at other stores. The product is infused with Dead Sea Salt and a trio of nutrient-rich seaweeds. It removes buildup and dead skin, making way for a healthy scalp.
3
A Designer Fragrance for Almost Half Off
Whenever I see a designer fragrance at Marshalls, I do a double-take. This week, the website has Bond No. 9 Unisex 3.3oz New York Gardenia Eau De Parfum. The delicate perfume has overall gardenia, vanilla, tuberose, jasmine, and vetiver notes. It is just $249.99, while Neiman Marcus sells the same bottle for $470.
4
A Sweet Smelling Soap in a Ceramic Dispenser
This classy-looking soap costs less than most at Target. Maison de Base 14.2oz Neroli Scented Gel Hand Soap In Ceramic Striped Dispenser, $6.99, comes in a gorgeous ceramic striped soap dispenser. The soap features a neroli scent and leaves your hands feeling soft, moisturized, and delicately fragranced.
5
Pumpkin Spice Soap
It is pumpkin spice season. Marshalls currently has Home and Body Co 21.5oz Pumpkin Spice Scented Hand Soap for $4.99. The pumpkin spice-scented, delicately fragranced hand soap leaves your skin clean and refreshed.
6
Luxury Body Lotion From France
Byredo is one of the top beauty brands right now. Byredo Made In France 7.6oz Blanche Body Lotion costs $59.99 at Marshalls but $80 everywhere else. The featherlight, fast-absorbing lotion delivers hydration, leaving your skin impeccably soft and delicately perfumed with a signature scent.
7
And, a Budget-Friendly Tropical Parfum
If you don’t want to spend a lot to smell good, pick up a bottle of Le Monde Gourmand 1oz Rum Tropique Eau De Parfum, just $12.99. The perfume features top notes of coconut and base notes of rum and caramel.