Marshalls is my sneaky spot for buying beauty products. From artisan hand soaps and lotions to fancy fragrances sold for hundreds more at high-end department stores like Neiman Marcus, there are so many deals to be had. This week, the website and store got so many exciting new arrivals. Here are the 7 best Marshalls beauty finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Beekman 1802 Caddy Set

Artisan beauty brand Beekman 1802 Fragrance-free Hand and Body Wash and Lotion Set With Ceramic Caddy is an adorable little gift set for $14.99. It comes with two popular products: hand and body wash and body lotion, both enriched with goat milk, botanical oils, and extracts. The set includes a pump dispenser. The products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free.

2 A Bumble and Bumble Exfoliating Treatment for Your Scalp

I am also ordering this Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Scalp Scrub for $16.99, which retails for a whopping $48 at other stores. The product is infused with Dead Sea Salt and a trio of nutrient-rich seaweeds. It removes buildup and dead skin, making way for a healthy scalp.

3 A Designer Fragrance for Almost Half Off

Whenever I see a designer fragrance at Marshalls, I do a double-take. This week, the website has Bond No. 9 Unisex 3.3oz New York Gardenia Eau De Parfum. The delicate perfume has overall gardenia, vanilla, tuberose, jasmine, and vetiver notes. It is just $249.99, while Neiman Marcus sells the same bottle for $470.

4 A Sweet Smelling Soap in a Ceramic Dispenser

This classy-looking soap costs less than most at Target. Maison de Base 14.2oz Neroli Scented Gel Hand Soap In Ceramic Striped Dispenser, $6.99, comes in a gorgeous ceramic striped soap dispenser. The soap features a neroli scent and leaves your hands feeling soft, moisturized, and delicately fragranced.

5 Pumpkin Spice Soap

It is pumpkin spice season. Marshalls currently has Home and Body Co 21.5oz Pumpkin Spice Scented Hand Soap for $4.99. The pumpkin spice-scented, delicately fragranced hand soap leaves your skin clean and refreshed.

6 Luxury Body Lotion From France

Byredo is one of the top beauty brands right now. Byredo Made In France 7.6oz Blanche Body Lotion costs $59.99 at Marshalls but $80 everywhere else. The featherlight, fast-absorbing lotion delivers hydration, leaving your skin impeccably soft and delicately perfumed with a signature scent.

7 And, a Budget-Friendly Tropical Parfum

If you don’t want to spend a lot to smell good, pick up a bottle of Le Monde Gourmand 1oz Rum Tropique Eau De Parfum, just $12.99. The perfume features top notes of coconut and base notes of rum and caramel.