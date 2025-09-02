The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Considering you spend about one-third of your life in bed, investing in cozy sheets, comforters, pillows, and blankets is a must! Insider tip: You don’t have to spend top dollar on bedding and linens to create a luxurious and cozy sleeping space. I buy many of my sheets and such at T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls, as they carry all the name-brand, high-thread-count, and on-trend items that sell for double or triple elsewhere. Here are 7 best new Marshalls bedding and linen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Festive, Cozy, and Classy Toile Pumpkin Blanket

I love cozy throw blankets. They are especially great for switching out seasonally, as they can add enough festivity to your living room or bedroom mix. This green ENVOGUE Toile De Pumpkin Throw is a classy fall find for just $19.99, with an expensive-looking toile print. The blanket is super plush, perfect for those crisp fall nights.

2 A Clean and Crisp New Set of Sheets

If you want a clean and crispy new bedding set, check out Montebello 400 thread count Cotton Jacquard Sheet Set, $59.99 for a queen and $69.99 for a king. Both include flat and fitted sheets plus two pillowcases.

3 This Girly Halloween Sheet Set

My daughter is making me order this Rachel Zoe Girly Skull Sheet Set, a super “preppy” and feminine skull sheet set for Halloween. It is available in a twin for $29.99 up to a king for $49.99.

4 A Chambray Quilt Set

This Brooks Brothers Slub Texture Quilt Set is perfect for my son’s room. The neutral chambray checked pattern will go great with the greys and blues in his room, and the price is right: $59.99 for a queen and $69.99 for a king, including a quilt and two shams.

5 And, a Preppy Bow Quilt

This Delphine Embroidered Bow Quilt taps into the LoveShackFancy vibe that is all the rage right now. I love the bow accents and scalloped edges of the cozy quilt, $49.99 for a queen and $59.99 for a king, including shams.

6 A Luxurious Down Pillow

Marshalls sells many inexpensive bed pillows, but if only the best is good enough for you, consider investing in this European Premier Hotel 350tc 700 Power Fill Down Pillow. The $149.99 standard/queen pillow has a 350 thread count and supports back and side sleepers.

7 Hotel-Style Bedding

You can’t go wrong with hotel-style bedding. This Malibu Hotel Embroidered Chain Sheet Set is made out of 300-thread-count Egyptian cotton and is a total steal at $39.99 for a queen set and $49.99 for a king, including pillowcases.