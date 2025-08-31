7 Best New Marshalls Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Insider tip: Before you ever buy anything full-price at Sur La Table, Williams Sonoma, or high-end department or home stores, check your local Marshalls store. I have found so many essentials for the kitchen and table at the discount store, sometimes at a fraction of the price as other places. This week, there are some unbelievable items, from super cheap seasonal items to name-brand cookware imported from Europe. Here are the 7 best Marshalls kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 These Glittery Martini Halloween Kitchen Towels

If you want to add a touch of festive Halloween spirit in girly fashion, hang this Rachel Zoe Set of 2 Halloween Cocktails Kitchen Towels on your stove. With glittery accents and a pumpkin and martini print, you can’t go wrong for $7.99.

2 A Great Deal on a Name Brand Slow Cooker

If you are on the market for a new slow cooker, head to Marshalls. The Cuisinart 3.5qt Programmable Slow Cooker is just $49.99, compared to $75 at other stores. The gadget features easy touchpad controls and a 24-hour countdown timer. It also has an easy-to-clean, stainless finish.

3 An Adorable Pumpkin-Shaped Dutch Oven

I will be using this Tabletop Unlimited 2qt Cast Iron Pumpkin Dutch Oven all fall and through Thanksgiving. Just $34.99 compared to $64, the pumpkin-shaped cookware is suitable for all cooktops, including induction, oven, and broiler safe up to 450 degrees. It also has dual carry handles, silver-tone accents, enamel coating, and a lid included.

4 A Gourmet Rice Pot $100 Less Than Kitchen Stores

This Emile Henry Made In France 2.5qt Rice Pot is a must-buy for serious chefs. The gorgeous clay pot is oven-safe up to 500 degrees, the exterior lid reduces overboiling on the stovetop, and it is finished with a scratch-resistant glaze. It is also dishwasher, broiler, and microwave safe. The best thing is, it is just $59.99. The same exact pot is $160 at Sur La Table and Nordstrom.

5 A Few Le Creuset Pieces

I also found a few pieces from Le Creuset, including the Le Creuset 9×6 Rectangular Stoneware Baking Dish for just $29.99. It retails for double at other stores.

6 A Super Festive Pumpkin Gravy Boat

If you are hosting Thanksgiving, order this Autumn Hill Pumpkin Gravy Boat ASAP. The pumpkin-shaped, dishwasher—and microwave-safe gravy holder is just $12.99, compared to $18.

7 An Electric Tea Kettle

If you are a tea drinker, don’t sleep on this sensational Krups 1.7l Fast Boil Electric Kettle deal. The easy-to-clean gadget features a 3600degree rotating base, precise pouring, one-hand opening, and automatic shut off. It costs just $29.99, compared to $50 at Walmart.