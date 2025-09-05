7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holidays are rapidly approaching. While it’s only September, as someone with years of experience curating gift guides, it’s not too early. Consumers have started shopping earlier and earlier for major holidays, and by Black Friday, many items are already sold out. If you want to get the best deals on gifts for everyone on your list, start shopping now. Marshalls is an amazing resource to find items for everyone on your list, ranging from babies and tweens to mom and husbands. Here are the 7 best Marshalls gifts for everyone.

1 For a Tween or Teen: Mini Foreo Gift Set

My daughter, only nine, is already obsessed with skincare and beauty products. I saw this Foreo 3pc Luna Mini Set With Cleansing Foam And Balm and immediately ordered it for her. The travel set, which includes the cleansing massager, cleanser, and cleansing balm, is $69.99, costing double at other stores.

2 For the Music Obsessed: Beatles Happy Socks Set

If you have one of those people on your list who only asks for sock, don’t sleep on Happy Socks gift sets. How adorable is this 24pk The Beatles Collectors Socks Gift Set, offering a new pair for almost every day of the month, in assorted colors and designs inspired by the iconic band. The set is $99.99, originally retailing for $298 on the brand’s website.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Bedding and Linen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 For the Beauty Queen: Christian Louboutin Fragrance Sampler

Maybe she loves Sex and the City and is obsessed with Christian Louboutin. Or perhaps your gift recipient is just into fashion and beauty. Either way, she will love the Christian Louboutin 11pc Loubiworld Fragrance Scent Library Set, $44.99. Ths same set is $20 more at luxury stores, including Neiman Marcus.

4 For the Preppy Girl: Camila Coelho Bow Earrings

Don’t walk by the Marshalls’ jewelry section without picking up some gifts, like this Camila Coelho Set Of 3 Gold Tone Bow And Hoop Earrings Set, just $16.99 compared to $24. The three pairs of cute bling come in an adorable gift box, for an overall expensive-looking gift.

5 For the Expectant Parents: Kickee Pants Gift Set

When my kids were babies, Kickee Pants was my favorite brand. They made the softest, most snuggly baby clothes and blankets, which are great for gifting, like this Newborn Boys 2pc Elephant Bodysuit And Pants With Elephant Gift Box. It’s just $19.99, but it retails for double at other stores.

6 For the Man Who Has Everything: Barbour Pajamas

If he has everything and only expects the best, this Barbour Laith Classic Tartan Pajama Set will put a smile on his face. The brand is good enough for the Royals, after all. The plaid set is just $79.99 at Marshalls, but it is selling for $150 right now at Nordstrom.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 For the Bread Baker: Emile Henry Artisan Bread Baker

If you are shopping for a chef or aspiring bread baker, this Emile Henry Made In France 2.1qt Artisan Bread Baker for $60 is an affordable luxury. The same exact item is selling for $192.95 at lots of other stores, including Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel.