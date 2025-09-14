7 Best Marshalls Home Goods That Interior Designers Love

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s no secret that stores like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods are great resources to find cheap but chic home decor for less. However, the stores are also sneaky places to shop for designer and name-brand items, including bath and body products, coffee table books, throw pillows, and even lamps. I recently shopped the new arrival section of Marshalls and was shocked to find so many items that all my interior designer friends are obsessed with. Here are 7 Marshalls’ luxury home goods that interior designers love.

1 A Luxury Hand Wash Trio

I know a guy who works for one of the wealthiest men in the world, who told me that said billionaire only has Molton Brown hand soap at his many mansions. I was shocked to find this trio of Molton Brown floral and aromatic hand soaps at Marshalls for just $19.99.

2 Designer Throw Pillows $200 Under Retail

Marshalls is home to lots of cheap and chic throw pillows. Interior designers swear that the discount store is a great resource for these sorts of items. Interior designers will also encourage you to splurge on designer throw pillows, and Schumacher is usually the first brand to come to mind. Again, I was taken aback to find the brand at Marshalls. This Schumacher 20×20 Made In Usa Mariga Plaid Feather Filled Luxury Pillow is $149.99 on the website or over $350 at other stores.

3 A Top-of-the-Line Designer Lamp

I love expensive-looking lamps. This super modern Kelly Wearstler 46in Flesso Floor Lamp is $1,199 at several other stores right now. The Marshalls’ price? $549.99.

4 A Sleek Espresso Machine

If you are a serious coffee drinker, splurging on an espresso machine is well worth it. I am a big fan of Jura, and my gadget has treated me well for years. Right now, Marshalls is selling this sleek JURA Ena 4 Metropolitan Espresso Machine for $899.99, well under the $1199 retail price.

5 A Luxury Tom Ford Fashion Book

I have walked into so many chicer-than-chic hotels and interior designed spaces over the years, and found this book sitting on a table or book shelf. RIZZOLI’s Tom Ford Book makes a great addition to any home or the perfect gift for any fashion lover. And, it’s $20 under retail when you buy it at Marshalls.

6 This Designer Candle

Another interior designer must-have? Designer candles. Nest Rose Noir and Oud Scented Candle is just $29.99 at Marshalls, so much less than you will find them at Nordstrom’s and Bloomingdale’s.

7 A Fancy Crystal Baccarat Ornament

I have a fancy friend who gives out fancy Christmas ornaments to all her loved ones. This Baccarat Crystal Noel Candy Cane Ornament will impress the snootiest and most discerning recipients. It also made a great gift for coworkers or the perfect treat-yo-self item.