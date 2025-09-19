7 Best New Marshalls Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Investing in a few key items can be a game-changer if you are trying to get organized. Whether you are finally tackling your laundry room project, cleaning out kitchen drawers, or getting rid of clutter in the bathroom, Marshalls is a great resource. I recently hit the store and website to find the greatest new organization and storage tools. Here are 7 new Marshalls storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An Accordion Style Laundry Rack

If you are about to tackle your laundry room, this A&B HOME 20in Laundry Rack With Accordion Design can help. It is farmhouse chic and offers five hooks for hanging all of your stuff. I would use it for swimsuits, undergarments, and other small items.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Home Goods That Interior Designers Love.

2 A Snake Charmer Looking Basket

I’ve said it before and I will say it again: You can never have too many baskets. Not only are they great for stashing items away, but they also add a decor element. This ZODAX Isola Rattan Basket With Jute Rope Handles, $89.99, can be used for a large plant or other storage needs with dual top carry handles, jute rope accents, and rattan design.

3 A Storage Rolling Cart

Storage carts are great places to keep like-things together. For example, I have one in a closet with all my present wrapping items, and another for office supplies. Get this WE R Rolling Storage Cart for $39.99 with three-tiers of shelving and wheels for rolling.

4 This Plaid Gift Wrap Organizer with Handles

The holidays are quickly approaching, so you might consider getting all your gift wrapping supplies together. This MDESIGN Buffalo Plaid Gift Wrap Long Organizer, $19.99, is adorable and functional. Inside, there are two interior pockets. And, on the outside, there are carrying handles so you can easily move it around.

5 Mirrored and Gold Trimmed Storage Boxes

Some people don’t mind plastic organizers. If you do and want to tidy up your office or bathroom, I love this set of three Glass Storage Boxes from A&B HOME for $49.99. The gold-accented little cubbies with mirror inlay are perfect for organizing everything from pens to makeup brushes.

6 Clear Plastic Stacking Drawers

I am all about clear plastic bins for organizing, especially for places like under the sink in my bathroom and kitchen. This set of two ISAAC JACOBS Multiuse Home Organizer Drawers for $24.99 is a steal. They are stackable, so you can buy a bunch and save space. The set comes with a smaller and larger drawer.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 A Little Drawer Organizer Set

I recently organized my bathroom and can honestly say that splurging on a drawer organizer set was a game-changer. This ISAAC JACOBS 9pc Drawer Organizer Set is just $14.99 and comes with various-sized plastic bins for all the random stuff in your drawers.