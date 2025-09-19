 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best New Marshalls Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shoppers are loving these new Marshalls storage finds perfect for every room in the house.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 19, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 19, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Investing in a few key items can be a game-changer if you are trying to get organized. Whether you are finally tackling your laundry room project, cleaning out kitchen drawers, or getting rid of clutter in the bathroom, Marshalls is a great resource. I recently hit the store and website to find the greatest new organization and storage tools. Here are 7 new Marshalls storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1
An Accordion Style Laundry Rack

marshalls laundry rack
Marshalls

If you are about to tackle your laundry room, this A&B HOME 20in Laundry Rack With Accordion Design can help. It is farmhouse chic and offers five hooks for hanging all of your stuff. I would use it for swimsuits, undergarments, and other small items.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Home Goods That Interior Designers Love.

2
A Snake Charmer Looking Basket

rattan Marshalls
Marshalls

I’ve said it before and I will say it again: You can never have too many baskets. Not only are they great for stashing items away, but they also add a decor element. This ZODAX Isola Rattan Basket With Jute Rope Handles, $89.99, can be used for a large plant or other storage needs with dual top carry handles, jute rope accents, and rattan design.

3
A Storage Rolling Cart

rolling cart Marshalls
Marshalls

Storage carts are great places to keep like-things together. For example, I have one in a closet with all my present wrapping items, and another for office supplies. Get this WE R Rolling Storage Cart for $39.99 with three-tiers of shelving and wheels for rolling.

4
This Plaid Gift Wrap Organizer with Handles

gift wrap Marshalls
Marshalls

The holidays are quickly approaching, so you might consider getting all your gift wrapping supplies together. This MDESIGN Buffalo Plaid Gift Wrap Long Organizer, $19.99, is adorable and functional. Inside, there are two interior pockets. And, on the outside, there are carrying handles so you can easily move it around.

5
Mirrored and Gold Trimmed Storage Boxes

glass organizer Marshalls
Marshalls

Some people don’t mind plastic organizers. If you do and want to tidy up your office or bathroom, I love this set of three Glass Storage Boxes from A&B HOME for $49.99. The gold-accented little cubbies with mirror inlay are perfect for organizing everything from pens to makeup brushes.

6
Clear Plastic Stacking Drawers

plastic drawers Marshalls
Marshalls

I am all about clear plastic bins for organizing, especially for places like under the sink in my bathroom and kitchen. This set of two ISAAC JACOBS Multiuse Home Organizer Drawers for $24.99 is a steal. They are stackable, so you can buy a bunch and save space. The set comes with a smaller and larger drawer.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7
A Little Drawer Organizer Set

drawer organizer Marshalls
Marshalls

I recently organized my bathroom and can honestly say that splurging on a drawer organizer set was a game-changer. This ISAAC JACOBS 9pc Drawer Organizer Set is just $14.99 and comes with various-sized plastic bins for all the random stuff in your drawers.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Michaels Holiday
    Michaels Holiday
    Daily Living

    6 Best Michaels Holiday Décor Finds

    Here's a sneak peek.

  • Toys "R" Us store
    Toys "R" Us store
    Daily Living

    Toys "R" Us Is Opening 30 New Stores

    5 things we know so far.

  • Marshalls
    Marshalls
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Marshalls Storage Finds

    Perfect for every room in the house.

  • dillards storefront with a candy cane background
    dillards storefront with a candy cane background
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Dillard's Christmas Decor Finds

    Get that vintage holiday before it sells out.

  • Dollar Tree
    Dollar Tree
    Daily Living

    7 Best Dollar Tree Decor New Arrivals

    There are lots of great items for under $5.

  • dollar tree store
    dollar tree store
    Daily Living

    Dollar Tree Has a New "High-End" Beauty Line

    Shoppers are loving the makeup finds.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family