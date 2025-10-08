The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You are losing money if you don’t shop at Marshalls for all your kitchen necessities, including pots, pans, other cookware, baking sets, entertaining must-haves, and aprons. The discount store has many amazing items courtesy of off-brand and name-brand brands. There are so many luxury items for so much less than retail, flooding the aisles of Marshalls and the website. Here are the 7 best Marshalls kitchen finds shoppers call “luxury for less.”

1 A Tree Shaped Marble Tray

Marshalls is getting in all the Christmas goodies early this year. I love the MADE IN INDIA Xmas Tree Footed Tray, which is $19.99. It is a pretty marble tray perfect for displaying cookies, cupcakes, or charcuterie goodies.

2 A Leaf and Bows Bake Set

Treat yourself or someone you love to an adorable holiday baking set. THE BAKESHOP Holly Leaf And Bows Batter Jug Set, $19.99, includes a ceramic mixing bowl, two cookie cutters, and a mixing spoon, and also a Christmas cookie recipe.

3 An Evergreen Dutch Oven

‘Tis the season to invest in a holiday-colored Dutch oven. The LODGE 4.5qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $49.99, is beautifully hued in evergreen. It features enamel coating, dual carry handles, and gold-tone hardware. It offers superior heat retention, is stain resistant, and easy to clean.

4 A Holiday Apron

Gift yourself a new holiday apron. From stylist RACHEL ZOE, this Red Slub Christmas Apron, $9.99, will keep you festively fabulous while you cook and bake all holiday season. There is one front pocket and adjustable neck and waist ties. One size fits all.

5 A Name Brand Water Bottle

Why pay $40 for an Owala when you can get one at Marshalls for $25? This 40oz Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler is $15 more at other stores. I love the purple color. It comes with a straw but you can also sip without one. It also comes in green.

6 A Luxury-for-Less Espresso Machine

The JURA E4 Automatic Coffee Machine is a game-changing gadget that automatically grinds and brews espresso with the touch of a button. The luxury machine is currently selling for $1,399 at all other stores. However, Marshalls sells it for $300 under retail, just $1,099.99. This makes a great splurge gift for anyone who drinks coffee.

7 A Greenpan Fry Pan for Less

Marshalls has a bunch of Greenpan cookware for a fraction of the price of other stores. This 11-inch Tri-ply Stainless Steel Nonstick Healthy Ceramic Fry Pan is just $29.99, compared to $45. It is oven and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees, free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, and is safe for all cooktops, including induction.