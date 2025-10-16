7 Best New Marshalls Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week
These new Marshalls gifts under $10 prove you don’t need to spend big to impress.
You don’t have to spend much money to share joy with others. In fact, there are lots of inexpensive gifts that are just as meaningful as more expensive alternatives. When I want to spend under $10 on a gift, I always look at stores like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods first. The discount stores are famous for cheap but chic items, including candles, books, and toys. Here are the 7 best ew Marshalls gifts under $10 hitting shelves this week.
1
A Disney Sticker Book
Sticker books are such a fun trinket gift for young kids. This Disney book is sure to put a smile on someone’s face. The DK CHILDREN Disney Holidays Ultimate Sticker Collection Activity Book, just $9.99, has more than 1000 stickers and loads of activities perfect for offering up some festive adventure.
2
A Pickleball Frame
Shopping for a Pickleball player? This ONE DESIGN 5×7 Pickleball Tabletop Frame features an adorable pickleball design and is perfect for framing a photo of the recipient on the court. Get it for just $9.99.
3
A Blinged Out Card Holder
This JUICY COUTURE Bling Bling Card Holder, $9.99 compared to $20 retail, is a great first wallet for kids, tweens, and teens. It has a faux leather finish, brand logo details, a debossed signature pattern, gold-tone hardware, and a charm accent.
4
Bath Salts in a Glass Jar
If they love to soak in the tub, this HOME AND BODY CO 32oz Eucalyptus Sage Botanical Bath Salts for $6.99 will be much appreciated. The salts are infused with botanical extracts and come in a decorative glass jar.
5
A Name Brand Holiday Beanie for Babies and Toddlers
I was surprised to find Janie and Jack at Marshalls. This Tree Fair Isle Pom Pom Beanie in two sizes is ultra adorable and will keep a toddler or baby’s head warm (and in style) all winter long. It comes in six to 12 months and 12 to 24 months sizes, each $6.99.
6
So Many Stuffed Animals
You can’t go wrong with an adorable stuffed animal! This CUDDLE ZOO 20in Apatosaurus Dinosaur Plush is just $9.99, and there are other options around the price point if dinosaurs aren’t their thing.
7
And, Lots of Candles
Whenever I want to buy candles, I hit Marshalls, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx first. All of the stores have such an amazing assortment of aromatic options, a fraction of the price of department stores and other home stores. For example, this SAND AND PAWS 12oz Mulled Wine Pug Candle is just $7.99. There are other great holiday scents and styles to choose from, most under $10. My advice? Stock up so you have them handy for last-minute gifts all year long.