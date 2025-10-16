7 Best New Marshalls Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You don’t have to spend much money to share joy with others. In fact, there are lots of inexpensive gifts that are just as meaningful as more expensive alternatives. When I want to spend under $10 on a gift, I always look at stores like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods first. The discount stores are famous for cheap but chic items, including candles, books, and toys. Here are the 7 best ew Marshalls gifts under $10 hitting shelves this week.

1 A Disney Sticker Book

Sticker books are such a fun trinket gift for young kids. This Disney book is sure to put a smile on someone’s face. The DK CHILDREN Disney Holidays Ultimate Sticker Collection Activity Book, just $9.99, has more than 1000 stickers and loads of activities perfect for offering up some festive adventure.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Kitchen Finds Shoppers Call “Luxury for Less”.

2 A Pickleball Frame

Shopping for a Pickleball player? This ONE DESIGN 5×7 Pickleball Tabletop Frame features an adorable pickleball design and is perfect for framing a photo of the recipient on the court. Get it for just $9.99.

3 A Blinged Out Card Holder

This JUICY COUTURE Bling Bling Card Holder, $9.99 compared to $20 retail, is a great first wallet for kids, tweens, and teens. It has a faux leather finish, brand logo details, a debossed signature pattern, gold-tone hardware, and a charm accent.

4 Bath Salts in a Glass Jar

If they love to soak in the tub, this HOME AND BODY CO 32oz Eucalyptus Sage Botanical Bath Salts for $6.99 will be much appreciated. The salts are infused with botanical extracts and come in a decorative glass jar.

5 A Name Brand Holiday Beanie for Babies and Toddlers

I was surprised to find Janie and Jack at Marshalls. This Tree Fair Isle Pom Pom Beanie in two sizes is ultra adorable and will keep a toddler or baby’s head warm (and in style) all winter long. It comes in six to 12 months and 12 to 24 months sizes, each $6.99.

6 So Many Stuffed Animals

You can’t go wrong with an adorable stuffed animal! This CUDDLE ZOO 20in Apatosaurus Dinosaur Plush is just $9.99, and there are other options around the price point if dinosaurs aren’t their thing.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Home Goods That Interior Designers Love.

7 And, Lots of Candles

Whenever I want to buy candles, I hit Marshalls, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx first. All of the stores have such an amazing assortment of aromatic options, a fraction of the price of department stores and other home stores. For example, this SAND AND PAWS 12oz Mulled Wine Pug Candle is just $7.99. There are other great holiday scents and styles to choose from, most under $10. My advice? Stock up so you have them handy for last-minute gifts all year long.