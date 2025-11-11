7 Marshalls Winter Coats Shoppers Say Look “Designer for Less”

Fashionable outerwear time.

My obsession with coats knows no bounds, which is why I am the perfect guide to finding your coat soul mate. And yes, you deserve a new one. It’s the first thing everyone sees. I want you to have style and warmth — they should not be mutually exclusive.

So this list focuses on Marshalls, the home of massive markdowns on “designer for less” threads, thanks to overstocked inventory. While we all know they made their mark by selling high-end fashion from past seasons, I can say from personal experience that what I’m seeing in stock on the site right now was on the racks at Saks Fifth Avenue (the one on Fifth Avenue) at full price fairly recently.

Good news: Marshalls lets you return things within 40 days of the order date for online purchases. More good news: I found a couple of these toppers at the high-end stores for double the price.

Off to grandmother’s house we go!

1 KOBI HALPERIN Wool Blend Raquel Coat

Cutting to the chase, this is a steal at $299.99. I bought this exact wool blend coat in cream at Saks last year for $500 on Black Friday proper, and it is extremely warm, thick and high-quality. It has somehow gotten me through one full winter and still looks good. This coat does deliver on value, but be aware that you’ll have to be precious with it to stretch that value out. I do recommend you get this professionally cleaned because of the light shade.

One note: The site is comparing this to $390 elsewhere, but it’s a lot pricier at other department stores so look beyond Marshalls comparisons for all of these. (For example, reminder that this coat is $299 at Marshalls and the exact same coat is $898 at Neiman Marcus right now.) You really have to comparison shop, but that’s where we come in to save you time.

2 Rebecca Minkoff Long Faux Fur Coat

This faux fur coat is fully lined with polyester and will keep you feeling bundled up.

It’s double breasted and actually closes, which we can’t say for a lot of the faux fur options out there. It’s not too long that it drowns you. It won’t show holiday party stains as much as the lighter shade coat above, and it’s the most durable one on this list.

It’s definitely dramatic, and does need to be dry cleaned.

3 Anne Klein Wool Blend Notch Collar Walker Jacket

This one’s an instant injection of holiday spirit to wear with a red lip. But this is also a well-made practical coat. We trust Anne Klein on coat construction. It’s thick enough, and the four large buttons are on there good. It’s a nice deep shade of crimson that you can wear with workwear and denim. There’s a Cole Haan version for a similar price at $99.

4 Bernardo Whipstitch Faux Sherpa Jacket

This $79.99 whipstitch coat with tortoise shell buttons is likely inspired by the Totem coats that came out last year, launched a thousand spinoffs, and have stayed relevant. The piping stitching is attractive, but the best most valuable part of this coat is you get that look without being as thin as the most popular one it looks like. I love the deep pockets for when it’s freezing and you want to wear a nice slim bag that doesn’t fit everything. You can safely dump gloves and berets in the pockets. It’s $4 more at Saks Off Fifth.

5 BCBGMAXAZRIA Double Breasted Short Boyfriend Jacket

This coat is toasty warm and will feel high quality when you put it on. It’s in a happy bright raspberry so that you can romanticize winter instead of letting it get you down. Colors work, it is proven. The neck is a bit bare so pair it with a scarf. The color is bold, and so is this “boyfriend jacket” style name in an age where Vogue has declared having a boyfriend a contentious concept. It’s probably called a boyfriend jacket because the silhouette could work as menswear in grey, navy or black. Really handy cuffs on the sleeves.

6 ICONS BY CINZIA ROCCA Cashmere And Italian Wool Blend Quarter Coat



I’m gushing now. There’s no way around this. This is a couture coat. It’s $499, but look at it. No one else will have this. It’s absolutely stunning and original and so warm. Made of real cashmere and wool from Italy, where they live an aesthetically superior and better lives, it zips beneath the fold giving you this impactful and polished look. I don’t know a better coat. The scarf’s remoavable. Call it an investment piece. Do the girl math with us. Tally up your Amazon and Shein carts and see how much you’re doing for others. Then subtract those people from your lives immediately and gift. yourself. this. coat.

7 CYNTHIA ROWLEY Maxi Belted Trench Coat

This coat is seriously wet weather worthy thanks to the extra padding. It’s chocolate — one of the colors of the season we told you about and it hits at the knees for tall boots or mid-calf for shorter ones depending on your height. The hood is removable so on days when you’re going hoodless and want to wear a fun holiday hat, that’s your business. Speaking of business, best to monitor these deals closely, they’re quite good. Stay warm as you live your best lives out there.