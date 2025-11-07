11 Best New Barnes & Noble Gift Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

From cookbooks to romantasy-inspired candles.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Believe me when I tell you: Barnes & Noble is one of the most underrated places to go Christmas shopping. To the uninitiated, B&N may seem like a bookworms-only paradise, which is fair to presume. However, the bookseller also has cookbooks, board games, wellness gifts, candles, and collector’s items. If you’re in a Christmas shopping rut, we’ve pulled a few B&N items for inspo.

RELATED: 11 Best New Barnes & Noble Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Entertaining by Martha Stewart

For the group friend who is the hostess with the mostess, gift Martha Stewart‘s iconic party-planning guide, Entertaining ($50). It contains 300 recipes and 450 photographs for hosting inspo.

2 Lego Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook

A B&N exclusive, you won’t find this Lego Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook anywhere else. The $130 kit builds five characters and five location settings, including a detailed recreation of Sherlock’s infamous 221B apartment.

3 The Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Boxed Set

Twihards will go crazy over The Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Boxed Set ($139), which features vintage-inspired jacket designs and sprayed edges. This is a 20th anniversary collector’s edition.

4 Art Society Board Game

“You may play as an art connoisseur, but you don’t need to be one in order to enjoy the gameplay of Art Society! Taking on the role as an art collector, you must be quick to outbid the competition on various artwork—but be careful not to commit a faux pas with the placement of your pieces,” says one shopper.

The Art Society Board Game was named B&N’s 2024 Game of the Year and retails for $40.

RELATED: 7 Best New Barnes & Noble Gift Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

5 Bordergrams Puzzle

Bordergrams ($17) is a spy-themed word puzzle that challenges players to save a city before time runs out. One shopper said it’s “such a fun twist on the Connections game.”

6 Cozy by the Fireplace 1000-Piece Puzzle

Board games aren’t for everyone. If the person you’re Christmas shopping for enjoys art projects that are straightforward and relaxing, opt for this Cozy by the Fireplace 1000-Piece Puzzle ($20).

7 Little Women & Other Novels: Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions

Did you know that there are two sequels to Little Women by Louisa May Alcott? Little Women & Other Novels: Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions ($30) includes the full trilogy, including Little Men and Jo’s Boys.

8 2026 Book Lover’s Year Page-A-Day Calendar

The 2026 Book Lover’s Year Page-A-Day Calendar ($18) is the ultimate gift for bookworms. Every day presents a new surprise, whether it’s a famous literary quote, book recommendation, or must-see literary landmark (including famous bookstores and libraries).

RELATED: 30 Gifts for People Who Have Everything.

9 Aromatherapy Inhaler Gift Set

Keep stress and anxious feelings at bay this winter with the Aromatherapy Inhaler Gift Set ($35). It includes three aromatherapy stress relief sniffers for morning, daytime, and evening.

10 Something from Nothing: A Cookbook by Alison Roman

Alison Roman‘s cookbook, Something from Nothing ($38), is the perfect gift for those aspiring to strengthen their skills in the kitchen (or those who love anchovies, shallots, and preserved lemon). It features over 100 easy recipes that center around pantry staples.

11 Romantasy Candle

We found the best gift for ACOTR and Iron Flame fans! This Romantasy Candle ($26) smells like “bonded mates and twisted fates.”