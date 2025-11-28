11 Best New Home Depot Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week

Including a ton of picks under $50.

To quote one of my favorite Christmas movies: “Weather should be clear tomorrow, perfect time to put up Frosty!” (If you haven’t seen Christmas With The Kranks, stop everything and do so immediately.) The lovable snowman and more classic Christmas decorations are now available at Home Depot. However, inventory is limited, so you’ll have to act quickly. Here are the 11 best new indoor and outdoor Christmas decor items hitting shelves this week at Home Depot.

1. LED Deer Family Yard Decorations

Bring the North Pole to your front yard with this three-pack of LED Reindeer ($199 for the set). In the reviews section, customers say assembly is a breeze, and the deer add a festive glow to their outdoor setup.

2. Pre-Lit Frosted Pine Faux Tabletop Tree

Turn your work desk into a winter wonderland with this Pre-Lit Frosted Pine Faux Tabletop Tree (on sale for $27). It’s equipped with battery-operated LED lights.

3. Snowman Family Yard Decorations

Designed with warm white LED lights and wired metal frames, this Snowman Family of Three retails for under $100. It comes with ground stakes, spare bulbs, and fuses, and it can collapse for easy storage.

4. 9-Foot LED Artificial Garland

Dress your window frames, staircase, or mantle in this real-looking 9-Foot LED Artificial Garland ($30). It has a built-in timer for added convenience.

5. Pre-Lit Berry Bliss Artificial Christmas Wreath

This Pre-Lit Berry Bliss Artificial Christmas Wreath is bound to sell out—grab one for your home while it’s only $40.

“I’m impressed by how full and well decorated they are, considering the price,” says one shopper. Another person called it a “standout from others.”

6. 5-Foot LED Inflatable Christmas Dog

Looking for something a bit more unique than Frosty or the Grinch? Go for this funny 5-Foot LED Inflatable Christmas Dog, which has a built-in waterproof fan that repels rain and snow. It’s currently on sale for $55.

7. 3-Foot LED Christmas Ornaments

We guarantee Santa Claus won’t miss your house with these life-size LED Christmas Tree Ornaments in your yard. They come in red, green, and white, retailing for $25 each.

8. Retro Silver Star Tree Topper

No one will believe you paid only $23 for this stunning Retro Silver Star Tree Topper. Just beware of the ceiling height: It measures eight inches tall.

9. LED Flickering Taper Candles

If you have young kids or pets running around (or a habit of forgetting to blow out real candles), stick with these LED Flickering Taper Candles. They come in packs of five for $20—cheaper than the real thing, too.

10. 40-Pack Shatterproof Tree Ornaments

Run, don’t walk: This 40-Pack of Shatterproof Tree Ornaments is currently marked down to just $25! The set features a variety of shiny and glittery bulbs, deer-shaped ornaments, finial ornaments, and a star tree topper. Plus, they come neatly organized in a reusable storage box.

11. Multi-Colored Icicle Outdoor Lights

String lights are so yesteryear. Instead, decorate your home’s exterior with these Multi-Colored Icicle Lights ($35), which have color-changing and motion-activation features.