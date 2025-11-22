7 Best New CVS Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week

CVS just rolled out new Christmas decor, from custom stockings to cozy home accents.

You showed up! Welcome to the list of the seven best Christmas decor items on CVS shelves this week. The convenience store known for its scroll-like receipts is all over our social media feeds, so get in, we’re going shopping for custom stockings and some Christmas decor. They’ve got an eclectic mix of things including those large Santas and Nutcrackers blowing up our social media feeds as we researched CVS reels. We’re decidedly skipping and opting for the genuinely tasteful items. It’s all delightfully, well, convenient. If you’re going to pull together a Ralph Lauren Christmas, they do have living room and dining room pieces to bring those touches into your space. These are pretty, merry and bright things to build your Christamasscape whether guests are gathering at your home or you’re just getting festive. December beckons but you can start now if you need a little Christmas right this very second.

1 Design Your Own Stocking

I love personalized gifts whether it’s adding photos to wrapping paper, magnets or those Viewfinders, but a stocking is such a sweet keepsake. Looped in red and in fleece material, this stocking is such a fun subversive take on your mantle instead of framed photos. You can’t miss it. The photo expands to fill the whole stocking, and it’s nice and thick for gift giving. CVS has the photo place right there and they do tons of custom photo items so they’re ready. Consider it a meaningful way to acknowledge Christmases past with a visual reminder, as the season has a way of doing that. It’s $29.99.

2 Faux fur blanket

This is so rich looking, and it’s perfect for cozying up at home with a cup of hot cocoa, or as a really substantial gift that’s fun to open. The stitching looks high quality, it’s 50 x 60 inches, machine washable and perfect for the winter snuggle bunny. Strap in, tune out the world and pop on Mary Berry on The Great British Baking Show. Per our very own Zachary Mack, “it’s the next best thing to actually baking yourself“! LOL Zachary. It’s $34.99.

3 Plaid pillow

This is the quickest way to enliven your couch with that Ralph Lauren Christmas look if you want to commit to those aesthetics of affluence in the country. (You definitely don’t need anything Ralph Lauren to start and you don’t need a moose on a wall or anything. Go at your own speed.) The pillow’s mostly polyester, the hunter green side is lovely and you don’t even have to pack it away once the champagne of the season is imbibed. Just a nice pillow, and the price is right. It’s $16.99.

4 White beaded tree

When it comes to table decor you need height. Simplify your centerpiece with this one pearl-bedecked tree that’s wonderfully pristine. Doing cream lights and skipping the colorful ones makes any Christmas decorative story sophisticated, and this stands so tall in the middle of a table. You could have some greenery with nothing else for a truly elegant look. This is like a plan Christmas two days before effortless addition. It’s $17.99.

5 Red berry garland

I love the teeny tiny subtle berries of this wreath, and am in general obsessed with berry and pepper garland. The burst of all one deep red is so charming. This is a competitive price for a wreath and it’s a subtle thin one that would pair well with the white Christmas tree or long tapered gothic candles. It’s 5′ long, and just look at this hammy product description: “This Christmas garland uses bright red berries as brushstrokes, dips into the dark green leaves for the background color, and paints a festive poem on a pure white canvas.” It’s $24.99.

6 Monogram stocking

It doesn’t get more Ralph Lauren than this. A monogram stocking in this thick sweater pan is sweet personal touch that says, we’re an important family, Home Alone style. Kevin McCallister is forever the real reason for the season, and it’s his eyebrow raising mischievous face that’s urging us along. The ream color and crimson are so simple. (Avoid bright green and red and you’re in the zone.) This makes a nice early gift you can fill with sweet treats. The pom poms are adorable. It’s $11.99.

7 Stranger Things Demogorgon Ornament

This is last on the list in case you’re not a fan of the massive hit to turn the world upside down Stranger Things. The cultural phenomenon is back to this Thanksgiving and Christmas so it’s only fitting that one of the #MainMonsters would terrorize your tree. (I saw this out of the corner of my eye and recognized the hungry Venus flytrap looking horror straight away.) It’s actually very scary so we don’t blame you if you go for a hanging cookie instead. But putting this on your tree signals that you very good taste in shows. (Those Duffer brothers tapped into something so pure, just like this holiday.) It’s $12.99.