 Skip to content
Daily Living

7 Best New CVS Decor Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week

Get this pumpkin-shaped charcuterie board before it sells out!

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
September 29, 2025
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
September 29, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’ll be the first to admit that when it comes to shopping for fall decor, CVS isn’t high on my list. The pharmacy retailer is a treasure trove for a lot of things, including seasonal candies (did someone say candy corn?), but who knew they also had cute fall decorations? The next time you visit the prescription counter, keep an eye out for these festive kitchen items and warm candles.

RELATED: 7 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1
Orange candle holders

orange bubble vases
CVS

For your tablescape, nab these orange candle vases from CVS. The retailer is selling them in both short (or “bud”) and tall sizes for $13 each. Arranged together, they create a warm, harmonious centerpiece, plus their difference in height adds dimension. Or conversely, you can style the candle holders as bookends on your mantle.

2
Autumn-inspired candles

fall candles
CVS

If your home or office space isn’t consumed by fall-scented candles yet, this is your friendly PSA to book it to CVS this weekend. The store has pumpkin spice scent, cinnamon apple scent, and vanilla sugar cookie scent candles, each retailing for $10—that’s a fraction of the cost of a Bath & Body Works candle.

3
Ceramic pumpkins

decorative ceramic pumpkins
CVS

Priced at $4, these ceramic pumpkins make the cutest fall decor. Choose from three autumnal-inspired hues, including pumpkin orange, moss green, and ivory.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

4
Fall wire lights

fall wire lights
CVS

Who said twinkle lights are just for Christmas? This six-foot garland comes with LED lights in the shapes of leaves, pumpkins, and acorns. It’s battery-operated and has a built-in auto timer, so you don’t have to worry about turning it on/off.

5
Light-up glass pumpkins

glass LED pumpkins
CVS

These twinkle light glass pumpkins look like something out of an Anthropologie catalog, except for a fraction of the price. The large pumpkin measures about 10 inches tall and costs $20. The small pumpkin stands six inches tall and costs $15.

6
Knit pumpkins

knit pumpkins
CVS

Maybe you have a playful pup or young kiddos running around, and glass fall decor isn’t the wisest choice. In that case, go for these felt pumpkins instead. They’re half the cost and, most importantly, not breakable.

7
Pumpkin-Shaped Charcuterie Board & Spreader

pumpkin-shaped cheese board
CVS

A charcuterie board in the shape of a pumpkin? We’re immediately sold. The board is made from 100 percent acacia wood and comes with a stainless steel cheese spreader. The festive kitchen item retails for $20.

Build the fall charcuterie board of dreams with seasonal fruits like apples, pears, and figs, as well as crackers, prosciutto, salami, sharp cheddar, gouda, cow’s milk, and more. You can even add fall spreads like apple butter or whipped cinnamon honey to lather on bread. (Pro tip: Add candy corn for a lil’ sweet surprise!)

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
Latest News
  • trader joe's storefront with a pumpkin background
    trader joe's storefront with a pumpkin background
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Trader Joe's Items

    How about some Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer?

  • Lego game boy
    Lego game boy
    Daily Living

    Costco Is Selling This Hottest Toy Early

    Nab the Lego Nintendo Game Boy.

  • 7 Best New Costco Clothing for Men Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    7 Best New Costco Clothing for Men Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Costco Clothing for Men Finds

    Enjoy fleeces, jeans, and viral slippers.

  • A Costco Wholesale entrance store Warehouse store in Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary.
    A Costco Wholesale entrance store Warehouse store in Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary.
    Daily Living

    4 Costco Shopping Changes Happening This Month

    The bulk-buy store is trying hard to fight tariffs.

  • 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds

    They are already hitting shelves.

  • view in the driver's side window of a black car
    view in the driver's side window of a black car
    Money

    5 Cars Guaranteed to Last 200,000 Miles

    A mechanic says one will even go 300,000.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family