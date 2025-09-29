7 Best New CVS Decor Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’ll be the first to admit that when it comes to shopping for fall decor, CVS isn’t high on my list. The pharmacy retailer is a treasure trove for a lot of things, including seasonal candies (did someone say candy corn?), but who knew they also had cute fall decorations? The next time you visit the prescription counter, keep an eye out for these festive kitchen items and warm candles.

RELATED: 7 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Orange candle holders

For your tablescape, nab these orange candle vases from CVS. The retailer is selling them in both short (or “bud”) and tall sizes for $13 each. Arranged together, they create a warm, harmonious centerpiece, plus their difference in height adds dimension. Or conversely, you can style the candle holders as bookends on your mantle.

2 Autumn-inspired candles

If your home or office space isn’t consumed by fall-scented candles yet, this is your friendly PSA to book it to CVS this weekend. The store has pumpkin spice scent, cinnamon apple scent, and vanilla sugar cookie scent candles, each retailing for $10—that’s a fraction of the cost of a Bath & Body Works candle.

3 Ceramic pumpkins

Priced at $4, these ceramic pumpkins make the cutest fall decor. Choose from three autumnal-inspired hues, including pumpkin orange, moss green, and ivory.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

4 Fall wire lights

Who said twinkle lights are just for Christmas? This six-foot garland comes with LED lights in the shapes of leaves, pumpkins, and acorns. It’s battery-operated and has a built-in auto timer, so you don’t have to worry about turning it on/off.

5 Light-up glass pumpkins

These twinkle light glass pumpkins look like something out of an Anthropologie catalog, except for a fraction of the price. The large pumpkin measures about 10 inches tall and costs $20. The small pumpkin stands six inches tall and costs $15.

6 Knit pumpkins

Maybe you have a playful pup or young kiddos running around, and glass fall decor isn’t the wisest choice. In that case, go for these felt pumpkins instead. They’re half the cost and, most importantly, not breakable.

7 Pumpkin-Shaped Charcuterie Board & Spreader

A charcuterie board in the shape of a pumpkin? We’re immediately sold. The board is made from 100 percent acacia wood and comes with a stainless steel cheese spreader. The festive kitchen item retails for $20.

Build the fall charcuterie board of dreams with seasonal fruits like apples, pears, and figs, as well as crackers, prosciutto, salami, sharp cheddar, gouda, cow’s milk, and more. You can even add fall spreads like apple butter or whipped cinnamon honey to lather on bread. (Pro tip: Add candy corn for a lil’ sweet surprise!)