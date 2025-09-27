7 Best New Five Below Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Every year, I’m guilty of going over my fall decor budget. Sue me! I’m a sucker for felt pumpkins and seasonal candles. Fortunately, Five Below has me (and my wallet) covered this autumn. The discount retailer has already started rolling out its Halloween decorations, alongside a delish assortment of maple-scented candles, pumpkin-inspired body care, cozy blankets, and more. We browsed their website and found the seven best new fall products hitting shelves this week—and, of course, everything is $5 or below.

1 ScentXScent Feelin’ Pumpkin Spicy Lip Care Trio Pack

This $5 pumpkin spice lip care kit from ScentXScent includes an exfoliating lip scrub, nourishing lip butter, and shiny lip gloss. The travel-sized products come in a matching zipper pouch for easy transport.

2 5-Pack Hanging Halloween Candles

Nothing says spooky quite like candles hanging from the ceiling—it’s giving Harry Potter, it’s giving haunted house, and it’s giving eerie dinner party vibes. The Halloween candles are battery-operated, so you won’t be fussing over any rogue wires or stressed about finding a nearby, unoccupied outlet. Plus, you know, these are less of a fire hazard than actual candlesticks.

3 Faux Fur Blanket

Turn your living room into a cozy den with a new faux fur blanket. This snuggly number comes in the colors pink and cream. It retails for just five bucks.

4 Halloween Doormat

Some associate autumn with pumpkin spice lattes and apple picking. But if your fall decor aesthetic leans more Scream than Stars Hollow, your stoop needs this Killer Vibes Inside doormat. It’s made from coir material (natural, bristled fibers from coconut husks), which is excellent at removing dirt and moisture from shoes.

5 “I Flippin’ Love Fall” Candle

Add this maple-scented candle to your cart if you, too, flippin’ love fall. Five Below says it’s “fall in a jar” and exudes “pumpkin spice vibes and leaf-crunching feels.” The retailer also has a “Pumpkin to Talk About” candle that smells like pumpkin coffee. Each item goes for $5.

6 16-Pack Halloween Gothic Earrings

As for jewelry, shoppers are gravitating towards this gothic-themed earring pack. The set comes with 16 pairs, including studs, mini hoops, and long dangly earrings. Some of the designs feature roses, coffins, bows, and spikey hoops.

7 ScentXScent Pumpkin Spice & Chai Latte Whipped Shower Foam

Body wash is out, whipped shower foam is in. This $5 body foam smells like pumpkin spice and chai latte, leaving both you and your shower smelling like a cozy cafe on a fall day.