Hobby Lobby’s newest ornaments range from elegant sets to fun foodie designs shoppers love.

Hobby Lobby is one of our favorite stores to shop for Christmas ornaments. The brick-and-mortar store and website offer a wide variety of decorations, from tubes and boxes of bulbs to individual novelty ornaments. There are also lots of options for every aesthetic and type of person. What should you shop for in the ornament department? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas ornaments hitting shelves this week.

1 White and Silver Ornaments

There are so many fantastic ornament sets at Hobby Lobby, all 50 percent as part of the Christmas sale. This Robert Stanley Home Collection White & Silver Ornament Set, $12.49, is versatile, sophisticated, and looks way more expensive. “I bought these gorgeous ornaments in both the larger and smaller sizes. They also come in red. I also bought a box of both sizes,” writes a 5-star reviewer.

2 Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

My daughter is obsessed with the selection of novelty ornaments at Hobby Lobby. Every time we hit the store, she sneaks one into the cart. Any ice cream lover will enjoy this The Christmas Shoppe Cookies & Cream Pint Ornament, $4.49. There are even nutritional facts and an ingredients section on the back for added realism.

3 Chicken Nuggets and Dip

If you have a chicken nugget eater in the house, they will appreciate this The Christmas Shoppe Chicken Nugget Ornament, $3.99. Not only is it shaped like a piece of chicken, but it also has a dipping sauce.

4 This Adorable Funyuns Bag

I have been eating Funyuns for about 25 years now, and can’t believe how adorable this Ruz Funyuns Ornament is. It looks just like the bag of onion-flavored rings, and makes a cute gift for any snacker. Get it on sale for $7.99.

5 Red, Green, and White Polka Dot and Striped Ball Ornaments

The Christmas Shoppe Glitter Polka Dot & Striped Ball Ornament Set is truly a festive bulb set that shoppers buy on repeat. “These were wonderful additions. Love them!!!” writes one. “This was really great and it will look amazing on my tree,” another adds. Get 16 small or 12 large for $14.99.

6 Mini Grinch Ornaments

Hobby Lobby has a smaller aisle of mini ornaments for smaller trees. I love this Hallmark Grinch Mini Ornaments set, $12.49. It includes your favorite holiday characters, including The Grinch, Max the Dog, and Cindy Lou Who.

7 And, an Assortment of Ballerinas

If you have a dancer in the family, the Christmas Shoppe Ballerina With Her Arm Up Ornament is a must-buy. It comes in blonde, brunette, and African American versions. “So beautiful. I have most of them. They are the theme for my tree this year. In honor of the retirement of Misty Copeland, the great ballet dancer!” writes a shopper.