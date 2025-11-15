7 Best New Lowe’s Christmas Inflatables Hitting Shelves This Week

These new Lowe’s Christmas inflatables add fun, style, and serious personality to your holiday yard.

First off, start Christmas now to soak the most joy out of all the sparkling up of your hall decking. Good tidings should not wait, and it’s all universally joy spreading and a chance for adults to act like kids.

Every year for Christmas I go to Dyker Heighs in Brooklyn, the elite neighborhood that looks like Disney on steroids. The best house is actually a memorial for someone and the world over, people take photos sitting there. And we’ve got Disney characters featured prominently on this list, but we’ve also got other characters including my new spiritual guide to living life correctly this inebriated physically superior reindeer livening up an office party into a bacchanal near you.

Here are the seven best inflatables at Lowes and I can’t believe the reindeer #5 isn’t the entirety of its list but I called in reinforcements from Whoville and Disneyland.

1 Disney 3.2-ft Lighted Stitch Christmas Inflatable

The tongue, the teeth. Getting him up and running is low effort. “Easy setup and comes with all necessary equipment,” one shopper said. Another thoughtful reviewer had loads of specifics. “Stitch is adorable with his candy cane ears and bright lights inside. I do wish he had a couple more festive details, but that doesn’t take away from this strong addition to our display. The motor sounds strong and he sits up tall with minimal effort. I’d recommend him to any Stitch-loving family like ours,” another said. I feel as thought if you don’t get this intellectual property, he just looks like a holiday monster, which is an excellent spirit animal.

2 Disney 3.5-ft Gingerbread Mickey Mouse Inflatable Christmas Decoration

The mouse is in the house in edible form. Mickey to be exact. He self-inflates in seconds and deflates, and he’s LED-lit from within. There’s a Minnie one as well, and you could build a whole theme around gingerbread house, as one does when one is in Dyker Heights. Peppermint swirls and frosting squiggles abound. For $49, the dynamic duo is under $100. Unlike Lilo and Stitch, everyone will clock this couple when driving by.

3 Grinch 4-ft Lighted Dr. Seuss The Grinch Merry Christmas Inflatable

Disney aside for a second, let’s drop in on Whoville. Everyone loves Mister Grinch and he still maintains his cultural relevance year after year despite not being Santa. We’ve seen the one of him carrying presents at Target, but this one is holding a cheeky naughty or nice sign which is a fun conversation starter. He’s just $34.98. His green glow is so mischievously ominous that we have no choice but to stan. “It’s tooo cute. It’s very well made,” one reviewer said.

4 Grinch 4-ft Lighted Dr. Seuss Merry Christmas Inflatable

He can’t steal all of the Christmas spotlight, here’s his trusty sidekick because his face is so hilarious and they really nailed it in inflatable form. You could even decorate these durable antlers further with garlands. He’s $34.98 just like his owner, and we love this for you.

5 Holiday Living Merry Christmas 7-ft Lighted Reindeer Christmas Inflatable

Hold the phone, there’s a reindeer living her best single girl life who is also in red fur lined boots who is also a lush who is also in a martini glass Dita Von Teese style. Put this out on your roof and you will officially be where “da party” is at. Since when did inflatables get this much personality? Never. She kicks up her booted heel on her own. In all the pictures form reviewers, it actually looks like a pink drink. She asserts dominance and is so at ease with her relaxed pose, she’s my spirit animal. “So easy to set up and just like that… unplug her and back in the box she goes,” one reviewer said. (We’re convinced she comes alive at night. She’s $139 and is so classy that’s almost insulting to her.

6 Joyfy 6-ft Lighted Santa Christmas Inflatable

Santa quietly climbing up the house with a special gift box present to deliver? Much cooler than a Santa just sitting there. We love the action pose and it’s dynamic enough that he could be the one inflatable you buy instead of a whole menagerie. His belly gets the most wondrous glow and there’s such a look of joy in his eyes. It has to fit with your house of course. If it doesn’t, you can ship it bak for free per the Lowe’s site. And he’s only $44.

7 Bluey 3.5-ft Lighted Bluey Christmas Inflatable

Bluey is giving off main character energy and he’s the titular star of the Australian animated show. He’s holding a shiny Christmas cracker which are filling the stores at my local British place Myers of Keswick. And he of course, taking cues from traditions across the pond, has his paper hat, which typically comes out of a cracker along with a little prize and a joke on a slip of paper. He’s $34.98. “”Oh, biscuits!” That’s his catchphrase, please keep up.