11 Best Family Dollar New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

Everything is under $10.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When it comes to bargain hunting, Family Dollar shoppers know where to look for the best deals. However, there’s a catch: You have to act quickly because inventory is limited and you never know when—or if—an item will be back in stock. New merchandise is always coming in at Family Dollar, and these are the 11 best arrivals hitting shelves this month.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 LED Wireless Speakers

Family Dollar has adorable LED Wireless Speakers in the shape of animals, including raccoons and dogs, for kids. They glow to the beat of the music, and the battery can be easily recharged via the included USB charging cable. The speaker is compatible with both iPhones and Androids.

2 Women’s Racerback Longline Tank Top

This Racerback Longline Tank Top is a bestseller among shoppers. One person said they were “surprised by the support” and that it’s well-made, affordable, and so comfortable!”

“I wear it all the time, so I’m constantly washing it and it’s still in great condition!” raved another shopper.

3 5-Inch Santoku Knife

This Santoku Knife ($5) has a five-inch blade that’s designed for slicing, dicing, and mincing. It can handle lean cuts of meat and has excellent precision for prepping veggies and other small-batch ingredients.

4 Fake Eyelashes

Have a fancy event coming up? Fake eyelashes can help volumize your natural features, giving your eyes a more enhanced appearance. Choose from two types: Multi-Pack Flirty Fake Eyelashes ($5) or Multi-Pack Femme Fake Eyelashes ($5).

RELATED: 11 Best Family Dollar Christmas Finds.

5 Cocoa Butter Body Care

Keep your skin hydrated and silky smooth this winter with Cocoa Butter Body Oil Gel ($4) and Cocoa Butter Body Lotion. The duo is a dupe for Vaseline’s Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant body care collection.

6 Men’s Athletic T-Shirt

Family Dollar shoppers say this Men’s Athletic T-Shirt “fits perfectly” and that they “can’t believe these are $5.” Wear it to the gym or as an undershirt.

7 Standard Pillows

Upgrade your bedding with new Soft, Microfiber Pillows. They fit standard-size pillowcases and retail for just $4 each, which is a rare bargain for cushioned pillows like these.

8 Snap-Closure Suede Journal

Is your New Year’s resolution to take up journaling? Take the first step and purchase this Snap-Closure Suede Journal ($6), which contains 200 lined sheets and a built-in tassel bookmark.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Gift Finds.

9 Car Windshield Washer Fluid

Keep your car windows spick and span with Rain-X’s All-Season Windshield Washer Fluid ($6), and for long road trips, use Rain-X’s Bug Remover Windshield Washer Fluid ($6) for extra elbow grease.

10 Hi-Temp Mini Glue Gun

“This little glue gun works well, and the detail precision tip is a game-changer for hobbyists and crafters like me. The price cannot be beat,” raved one shopper in their review about the Hi-Temp Mini Glue Gun ($7).

Another said, “My kids had to create projects for school and we purchased this glue gun. It worked as hard as they did and the detail tip was a big help.”

11 Style & Volume Vent Brush

Strengthen your hair and prevent future breakage with this Style & Volume Vent Brush ($3). It helps with detangling knots and works well with styling tools.