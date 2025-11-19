New Dollar Tree winter decor is hitting shelves with luxe looks for just a few dollars.

Run to your local Dollar Tree this week! The store, where everything hovers around $1.25 to $7, just got so many new arrivals and returning items in, perfect for decorating all of your spaces this winter. From wall hangings and LED lamps to stunning candle holders and festive stockings and Christmas trees, there are lots of items to choose from. Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree winter decor finds hitting stores this week.

1 These Decorative Ceramic Balls

Shoppers are loving these Decorative Ceramic Balls, a great decoration for Thanksgiving for just $1.25. Each ball has a different word on it, Thankful, Family, or Love, in a farmhouse, Rae Dunn style font. They make great gifts as well.

2 These Beaded Wall Hangings

Also perfect for holiday decorating at the same low price? Beaded Wall Decor hangings. There is a crucifix and heart, each oozing sophistication and class. Hang them in the hallways, kitchen, bedrooms, and more.

3 LED Hanging Lamps

These Luminessence LED Hanging Lamps are also becoming a favorite among shoppers at $1.25 each. They come in black, silver, and gold options. “Loved it!!!! Looks goooood!” a shopper writes. “It looks more expensive than it is. Would definitely buy more.” Another adds: “Strung together to form a room garland. Worked perfectly.”

4 Signs for Your Laundry Room

You only have to spend $1.25 to upgrade your laundry room game. Get the new Laundry Clip Wall Plaques, 11.81×4.76 in. The delightful plaques combine functionality with rustic style, offering a practical way to keep your laundry area tidy and organized. Each plaque features multiple clips, perfect for hanging and displaying photos, notes, reminders, or even small garments like socks or mittens.

5 Christmas Stockings

Shoppers are also buying Christmas Character Stockings in multiple quantities. Select from a few patterns, including Santa, a reindeer, or a snowman, each just $1.50. “The generous size provides plenty of room for holiday treats and small gifts, while the durable construction ensures these stockings will be treasured for years to come,” writes Dollar Tree.

6 Fake Christmas Trees

Get Christmas Trees in various colors, each just $5, at Dollar Tree. “Look great on my mantel. nice size and made good. great find,” writes a shopper. “I love these little trees. I put small strands of lights and they look really cute in windows, mantle, tables as a center piece, and other areas of the house,” adds another.

7 Ribbed Glass Tea Light Holders

Dollar Tree has so many candleholders that look luxurious for less. This new Ribbed Glass Tea Light Candleholder oozes glamour for just $1.25. “Great size and weight. The glass is actually clear, no yellow or bluish tinge like some glassware,” writes a shopper. “Love these! Great for my votive candles. The glass is heavy and I love the ridges as the flame illuminated through them!” adds another.

8 Photo Cubes

A fun way to display photos? In this Photo Cube, 2.68 in. Each cube holds multiple photos and is perfect for setting anywhere in your home. It is also great for a holiday gift.

9 A Rustic Christmas Present Decoration

These Christmas Winter Present decorations ooze rustic luxury and are a steal at $7 each. They feature realistic winter greenery and berries atop speckled gift boxes with metallic ribbon accents and are perfect for mantels, entryways, or tucked under the tree to enhance your holiday display. “Fantastic,” writes a shopper. I love these boxes. But I’m going to add lights underneath.”

10 A Festive Storage Box with Lid

The Festive Christmas Box for $5 is storage and decor all in one. The box “features a unique design and serves as a perfect accessory for storing valuables like visiting cards, watches, and more,” and is a great place to hide clutter and store wrapping paper. “Awesome price to use for kids,” a shopper writes, who uses them for gifts. “These gift boxes are a good size & good price. I will buy again in the future.”

11 A Beautiful Beaded Wood Tray

Occasionally, I come across a Dollar Tree product and have a “I can’t believe this is just $1.25” moment. This Beaded Tray is one of those. “I just love it. I bought a couple of these because I had an idea…I made it into a propagation picture frame,” writes a shopper. “I bought the long shaped one. And it looks great on my coffee table. Please bring these back in stock, because I would also like to buy the round ones,” another added.