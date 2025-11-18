Dollar Tree’s newest Christmas finds look luxe but cost just a few dollars.

Christmas is happening at Dollar Tree. The store and website are filling up with so many fantastic holiday finds, ranging from fake Christmas trees and Santa decorations to stockings and nutcrackers galore. That’s the good news. That bad? The best items are selling out super fast. If you see something that piques your interest, make sure to buy it, because you might miss out. Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree Christmas finds that are luxury for less.

1 A Festive Christmas Box for Gifting or Storage

Shoppers are grabbing this Festive Christmas Box for $5, available in a few pattern options. According to Dollar Tree, the holiday-themed box “features a unique design and serves as a perfect accessory for storing valuables like visiting cards, watches, and more,” and is a great place to hide clutter and store wrapping paper. “Awesome price to use for kids. I used these for Operation Christmas Child by Samaritans Purse. They are an organization that helps kids in war torn countries. You fill these with toys,drawstring backpack, hairbrush, & toothbrush. All of these items can be purchased at dollar tree. These gift boxes are a good size & good price. I will buy again in the future,” writes a shopper.

2 These Adorable Character Stockings

How adorable are these new Christmas Character Stockings? Choose from Santa, a reindeer, or a snowman, each just $1.50. “The generous size provides plenty of room for holiday treats and small gifts, while the durable construction ensures these stockings will be treasured for years to come,” writes Dollar Tree.

3 These Christmas Tree Decorations

Shoppers pick up several pieces of Christmas Tree Décor in various colors, each just $5. “Look great on my mantel. nice size and made good. great find,” writes a shopper. “I love these little trees. I put small strands of lights and they look really cute in windows, mantle, tables as a center piece, and other areas of the house,” adds another.

4 So Many Nutcrackers

I love these classic little nutcrackers, just $1.50 each. Each features a different cute and quirky design in various colors, and the cartoon-themed nutcracker is even strong enough to crack open the skull of the hardest nut. Or, for $7, you can splurge on these bigger Christmas House Holiday-Themed Wood Nutcrackers.

5 Little Fake Trees

Dollar Tree has these adorable Table-Top Mini Artificial Christmas Tree in a white flocked version and a green, just $1.50 each. They are small but pack a big festive punch in small spaces. Decorate with your favorite ornaments or keep them bare.

6 Rustic Present Decorations

I love the rustic Christmas vibe, and these Christmas Winter Present decorations ooze it. At just $7 each, they are worth stocking up on, featuring realistic winter greenery and berries atop speckled gift boxes with metallic ribbon accents. They are perfect for mantels, entryways, or tucked under the tree to enhance your holiday display. “Fantastic,” writes a shopper. I love these boxes. But I’m going to add lights underneath.”

7 Holiday Shaped Pillows

Every store has holiday-shaped pillows right now, not for under $10! These Christmas Pillows come in four designs, each $7. “Cutest holiday pillow. I bought the green Christmas tree with the star on top. It is super cute. Went back and bought 2 more,” writes a shopper. “I only bought the green and white tree on the top right. Sooo cute,” added another. “I highly recommend. The top two pillows are ridiculously soft & fuzzy & don’t shed!”

8 These Light Up Christmas Trees

Another item shoppers buy on repeat? Christmas House Ceramic LED Christmas Trees. “So cute. Memories of childhood when aunts took ceramic classes,” commented a shopper. “I thought these were very cute and would make great little gifts. I stopped at several stores including some out of state while on a trip. I was able to find what I needed,” adds another.

9 Rustic Door Knob Hangers

Another one of my favorite rustic holiday finds at Dollar Tree? These Christmas Door Hangers. They fit neatly around your doorknob and add some jingle every time someone walks in for just $1.50 and come in a few different designs, including a snowflake, a star, and a Christmas tree. “The farmhouse-style design brings cozy country appeal to front doors, interior doors, or anywhere you want to add seasonal décor with authentic vintage flair,” writes Dollar Tree.

10 These Santa Figurines

Santa Figurines will definitely add some “ho ho ho” spirit to your home. They are available in a few colors for $7. “They are perfect! The right look. The right size. The right costume and colors!” writes one shopper, while another calls them “very cute. Lightweight great for wreaths centerpieces or on their own. Good value.” A third notes they are just as pictured. “Love them. Using for table decor.”

11 Colorful Ball Garlands

These Christmas House Ball Garlands are each just $7 and come in so many fun colors. But beware: They sell out fast. “Need more! No store around us has them. I bought the only two I could find. Please offer orders of 12 of the same color! We need 12 of the blue & silver ones!” writes one. “These were awesome!!! Just wish they stocked more of them or they could be ordered and shipped to the store for pickup,” adds another.