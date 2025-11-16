7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Gifts Under $2

These Dollar Tree finds make adorable $2 gifts and stocking stuffers without stretching your budget.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on a gift to make it memorable! The Dollar Tree is home to so many under-$2 finds, including gifts. From skincare products and candles to toys and picture frames, there are so many great gift ideas within the store, where most items hover around $1.50. A lot of these items are also great for gift bags and group gifts. Here are 7 Dollar Tree holiday finds that make perfect $2-and-under gifts.

1 These Adorable Barbie Pets

There are so many great toy options at Dollar Tree. If your recipient is a Barbie fan, they will love these Barbie Pet with Accessory sets, just $1.75 each. “Add some tail-wagging fun to playtime with Barbie Pets! Expand Barbie’s world with these adorable pets, each with its own special accessories for endless imaginative play. Each pet features vibrant colors and cute details while the included accessories add extra fun to storytelling adventures. These budget-friendly toys are fun to collect, trade, and tuck into party favor bags or stockings. Surprise your little one with a playful pup they’ll love again and again!” reads the product description.

2 Hot Wheels Cars and a Car Case

Hot Wheels make great gifts and stocking stuffers. Dollar Tree is selling Hot Wheels Die-Cast Toy Cars for $1.25 each, so you can choose a few for your recipient. They are also selling this Hot Wheels Six Car Case for $1.75, which you could fill with six cars and wrap up as a great custom gift.

3 Candles

Dollar Tree has a lot of candle options, which always make great gifts, like this Soothing Scented Candle in Frosted Glass with Wood Lid, 3 oz., just $1.25. “Smells like 🍊 orange creamsicle, burns clean and perfect for bedroom or smaller rooms,” writes a shopper. “I bought this yesterday for a friend and it smells so amazing!!!” adds another.

4 The Viral Sol de Janeiro Cream Dupe

The viral Spa Luxury Brazilian Sol Pistachio and Caramel Body Butter, a dupe for the much more expensive Sol de Janeiro cream, is just $1.25 and makes a great gift. “The fragrance and hydration is impeccable. My sister and I searched the city to buy more containers of it. Absorption is quick and nongreasy. The texture is the equivalent to the name brand and is not diluted. I’m so excited about this amazing find!!!!” writes a shopper. “Love this stuff for the fragrance and absorption!!!!” adds another.

5 Picture Frames

Framed photos are one of the best sentimental gifts that don’t cost a fortune. These Special Moments Black Plastic Float Photo Frames, 4×6-in, are a highly rated option, just $1.25 each. “Great frame,” writes a shopper. “I love how easy it is to put the photo in and change on a whim.”

6 Socks That Are “Soft, Warm”

Cozy socks are an item people can’t have enough of. These Snugadoo Adult Soft Socks with Gift Tag are super soft and just $1.50 a pair. “Great quality. Soft. Thick. Warm. Adorable,” writes a shopper. “Soft, warm. Thick sock.”

7 Bath and Body Works Lotion Dupes

Spa Luxury Scented Body Lotions, which have Bath & Body Works vibes for less, also make great gifts for $1.50 each. Choose from Cherry Blossom, Everlasting Love, Love Struck, and Vanilla Sugar. “I love the Cherry Blossom scent. I purchased as many tubes of this as I could get. My original go-to scent was Japanese Cherry Blossom from Bath and Body Works but they changed the product so now it smells like plastic. I found this product from Dollar Tree and it is a great replacement. PLEASE restock this! I am almost out,” writes one.