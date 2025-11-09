From designer scarves to chocolate towers, Costco shoppers love these new Christmas gifts.

The holiday season is here, and Costco is filling its aisles and website pages with so many gifts for the whole family and everyone on your list. From Godiva chocolate towers and little candle sets to designer fragrances and cashmere scarves, there are fantastic finds at every price point. What should you shop? Here are 7 new Costco Christmas gifts shoppers say are “too good to miss.”

1 So Many Designer Fragrances at a Fraction of Retail Price

Costco is basically Sephora at a fraction of the price. The warehouse and website have many designer fragrances, including Maison Margiela Replica, for a fraction of the price of other stores. Right now, the Margiela line is $30 off the already low price, bringing a bottle down to $65.99. At Sephora, you will pay around $70. The website also sells Byredo Mojave Ghost, Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, Tom Ford, and many others worth checking out.

2 A Godiva Chocolate Tower

Costco New Deals also spotted a chocolate gift from luxury brand Godiva. “Godiva gift towers are back at Costco 😲 these premium chocolates are sooo good I’m so happy to see the e gift sets arriving at Costco!! These would make a great gift,” they wrote.

3 A New Set of GreenPan Cookware

Shopping for a new set of cookware? Costco sells many name-brand options, including this GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set in a few color options for just $299.99. They also sell an All-Clad set for $1699.99 and a Caraway for $799.99 after $200 off.

4 A Switch 2 Set

The young and young at heart will appreciate opening up the Nintendo Switch 2 on Christmas morning. I expect it to be the season’s hottest and most in-demand video game gadget. My son has recently been testing one out for me after using the OG Switch for years. The graphics and resolution are next-level and are way less glitchy and “laggy” than the original. He is also obsessed with the new games, including Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananas. Costco has a great bundle for members for $524.99.

5 A Cashmere Burberry Scarf

The iconic Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf has landed at Costco for $99.99, and shoppers are losing their minds. It makes an amazing splurge gift for a fashionista. “I’ve wanted this scarf for years! I even have a knockoff that’s cashmink aka acrylic. I ordered the signature beige color and it’s beautiful! No worries about authenticity. It’s definitely real! The label matches exactly to the Burberry website. Thank you Costco for making this scarf more affordable!” writes a shopper. “I purchased the tan coloured scarf and I absolutely love it. The colour is rich and the cashmere is oh so soft. When items like this one pop up, you gotta grab them! This is authentic Burberry,” adds another.

6 A Yankee Candle Set

This new candle set is a great gift, especially for teachers. The Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle Set 6-Pack is just $19.99 at the store, but more online. “New yankee candle holiday set for $19.99 at Costco!! These smell amazing!! How cute are these to include in a gift basket this is such a great deal!” Costco New Deals shared.

7 A New Sonos System

If you want to splurge on a family gift, head to Costco and invest in a Sonos system. I have the speakers around my whole house and they have been working great for years. Black Friday weekend, the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle is a whopping $220 off. “Great product, and of course the bundle from Costco has extra value along with a longer warranty. No need for an amp any more, simple to connect,” writes a shopper.