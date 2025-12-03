11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

Grab 'em before they sell out!

Looking to do a little retail therapy? Treat yourself to something special while staying on budget at Dollar General. The discount retailer has a wide selection of new items, ranging from beauty dupes to cozy bedding. Plus, creative gift finds for the holidays. Here are the 11 best Dollar General new arrivals hitting shelves right now.

1 Sicilian Negroni Fragrance & Body Lotion Set

According to D.G. shoppers, this Sicilian Negroni Fragrance & Lotion Set ($6) is a dupe for Sol de Janeiro’s Água Mística Hair and Body Fragrance Mist. It’s infused with notes of zesty citrus and Italian botanicals, transporting you to the coast of Sicily.

2 Dawn Tuff Non-Scratch Duck Scrubber

When it comes to household cleaning essentials, Dollar General has the bases covered—even when it comes to name-brand items, too. For instance, Dawn’s Tuff-Non Scratch Duck Scrubber retails for just $3.

3 Vanilla Cream-Scented Bath Fizzers

Looking for an easy Christmas gift idea? Put together a spa basket with face masks, hand lotion, and these Vanilla-Cream Scented Bath Fizzers ($5).

4 Rotating Magic Bean Cube Fidget Toy

The holidays can be a stressful time. Keep cool, calm, and collected thanks to this Rotating Magic Bean Cube Fidget Toy ($2).

5 Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Ball with Marshmallows

Pick up a few of these Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Balls with Marshmallows ($1 a piece) for your next movie night. Simply drop a ball in a glass of warm milk and watch as it turns into hot chocolate with tiny marshmallows before your very eyes!

6 Multi-Purpose Storage Case

Use this Multi-Purpose Storage Case ($12) to organize hair accessories, tools, or pen drawer supplies. It’s equipped with removable trays for customization and snap-tight locks for added safety.

7 Comfort Bay Pillow Protector

Made from soft microfiber with 3M Scotchgard Moisture technology, this Comfort Bay Pillow Protector ($6) ensures you have a comfy, sweat-free night’s sleep. Plus, it’s machine washable.

8 BOD Man Body Spray Gift Set

Another holiday gift find we spotted is this BOD Man Body Spray Gift Set—and it cost just $5. It includes three body fragrances: Most Wanted, Black, and Ripped Abs.

9 Toastmaster 2-Slice Toaster

Upgrade your kitchen appliances with this Toastmaster 2-Slice Toaster ($19). “Easy to clean, looks good on the countertop, and the option of the black color makes smudges and fingerprints not as detectable,” says one shopper.

10 Reversible Throw Blanket

This 2-in-1 Reversible Throw Blanket ($15) is designed with both a faux fur side and an ultra-soft plush side. It comes in two colors: orange and teal.

11 3 Port USB Rapid Car Charger

Never worry about a dead phone battery thanks to this 3 Port USB Rapid Car Charger ($8).