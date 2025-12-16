11 Best New Five Below Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Everything is $15 or under—even a dupe for the Hermès Birkin.

Like most dime stores, Five Below knocks it out of the park when it comes to seasonal decor, discounted name-brand beauty products, and basic household essentials. But unlike its competitors, Five Below has a few trendy pieces hiding in its clothing department. Here are the 11 best new Five Below clothing finds hitting shelves right now—including gift ideas for the family.

1 The Grinch Holiday Sweater

Have an ugly sweater-themed office holiday party coming up? Wear this The Grinch Holiday Sweater ($15) with dark wash jeans and a Santa Claus hat—you’re guaranteed to win best dressed.

2 Mini Satchel Handbag

Available in pink, black, and white, this Mini Satchel Handbag ($15) is a dupe for Hermès Birkin. It features the signature front clasp design and boxy shape.

3 Girly pajamas

Christmas shopping for teenagers can be difficult, but Five Below’s cozy collection of soft cotton pajama sets makes it easier. Pajama tops and bottoms are sold separately, retailing for $7 a piece. Sizes are available in S–XXL, and colors include pale yellow, baby pink, and sky blue.

4 Flannel Pajama Pants

The retailer has pajamas for the whole family. These Holiday Flannel Pants ($7) come in 10 plaid colors and sizes XS–XXL.

5 Fleece Wide-Leg Sweatpants

One could never own too many pairs of cozy lounge pants, much like these Fleece Wide-Leg Sweatpants ($10). Choose from three colors and sizes S–XXL.

6 Graphic Christmas Tee

Get matching Graphic Christmas Tees ($6) for you and the family for Christmas morning. The shirt says “Eating cookies and watching Christmas movies,” which sounds like an ideal way to spend the holiday if you ask me!

7 No-Show Ankle Socks

The best stocking stuffer we found is this 10-pack of No-Show Ankle Socks ($6). The variety pack includes red, yellow, green, and neutral shades.

8 3-Piece Pointelle Pajama Set

Clothing sets are the way to go because you don’t have to worry about styling different items, and they’re typically cheaper when sold together versus individually. For teens, consider this 3-Piece Pointelle Pajama Set ($15), which includes a thermal long sleeve and matching pants, as well as a pair of fuzzy socks.

9 Fleece-Lined Slippers

Given the cold weather we’ve been experiencing, you can never go wrong with a pair of Fleece-Lined Slippers ($7). These shoes have an open heel design, meaning they’re super easy to slip on and off; the treaded bottoms provide added support and traction in the rain and snow.

10 Fur Tote Bag

Carry all of your essentials in style with this Fur Tote Bag for only $7. Extra gift inspo’: Toss in a few lip glosses, gum, scrunchies, gloves, and a gift card to their favorite coffee shop.

11 Men’s Fleece Shorts

Suitable for athletic and leisure wear, these Fleece Shorts ($10) in the men’s clothing department have a stretchy waistband and deep pockets. They come in cream and black, and sizes S–XXL.