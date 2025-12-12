11 Best New Five Below Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From self-care to classic games, the bargain retailer has got your shopping list covered.

With the holiday season fast upon us, it’s time to start getting serious with your purchases. And while you may have already picked up all the decorations and bought all of the stocking stuffers you need, you don’t want to be in the position where you’re scrambling to get something—or realistically, anything—at the last minute. That’s where Five Below can come in handy. The bargain retailer is full of fantastic options for any type of recipient you can think of, all while being incredibly well-priced. Ready to get giving? Here are the best new Five Below gift finds you should run out and grab this week.

1. PAC-MAN & Blinky Remote Control Toy

Do you remember the unparalleled joy of opening a remote-controlled toy on Christmas morning when you were a kid? Pass that memory on to another lucky recipient with this classic arcade game-inspired PAC-MAN & Blinky remote control toy set. With two characters and remotes, you’ll be able to recreate those iconic chases around your own home for just $15. And if we’re being honest, there are plenty of adults who probably wouldn’t mind opening this, either!

2. Reading Blanket

It can be really hard to find the perfect title for the bookworm in your life, but that doesn’t mean you can’t shop for their favorite hobby. This reading blanket is exceptionally soft and ideal for curling up with your next page-turner and costs just $7. It even includes a hood to make things even easier!

3. Two-Sided Plush Blanket

If we’re being honest, blankets are like socks: You could always use an extra pair, especially during winter! This two-sided plush blanket comes in nearly a dozen different designs. After all, who doesn’t want to feel warm and cozy when they’re watching their favorite shows or relaxing by the fireplace?

4. Kerplunk Game

As anyone who is an elder millennial or older knows, physical games are almost always better than digital ones. Kerplunk is a bona fide classic, and a perfect example of a game that’s as much fun as it is anxiety-inducing.

5. Pokemon Pokeball Puzzle

Gotta catch ’em all! This 100-piece Pokemon Pokeball puzzle will thrill fans of the beloved animated series and game of all ages. This time, instead of looking for Charizard, they’ll be searching for that last remaining piece to finish up Squirtle!

6. Smoke & Mirrors Hand Cream Collection

No matter how careful you are, your hands take a beating during the winter. Keep your loved ones’ mitts soft and hydrated with this six-piece Smoke & Mirrors hand cream collection. For just $7, you’ll get a half dozen different scents that they can spread out across their car, office, and various bags so they’re never left without one.

7. Air Hockey Duel Set

Shopping for a competitive person? Nothing will stoke their interest more than a classic game like air hockey. The best part? This set makes it easy to get the game going for just $6!

8. The Pedicure Spa Set

Everyone deserves a little self-care, especially during the hectic holidays. But if a full day of pampering isn’t in the budget, you can still get them pretty far with this pedicure spa set. At $6, this gift comes with a lot, including bath salts, bubble bath foot soak, and even a vibrating massage bar for added relaxation.

9. XVB Covert Foldable Wifi Drone

While drones can get pretty pricier, not all of them will break the bank. For just $15, this XVB Covert drone makes a perfect present for the budding pilots in your life. Not only is it pocket-sized and can fold up to fit into a pocket, but it also includes a built-in camera for taking aerial shots and creating content wherever you go.

10. Wicked True Wireless Earbuds

Shopping for someone who can’t stop listening to “Defying Gravity” around the house? These Wicked wireless earbuds feature Elpheba and Glinda and cost just $10. They also come complete with their own compact charging case!

11. Spalife Bed Rotting Mask Self-Care Gift Set

Despite what the name might suggest, your giftee will actually be thriving when they put this to use! Complete with a moisturizing mask, undereye patches, lip moisturizing mask, hand moisturizing mitts, and foot moisturizing socks, the Spalife Bed Rotting Mask Self-Care set is a one-and-done way to completely unwind—all for just $5.