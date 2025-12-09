11 Best New Five Below Stocking Stuffers Hitting Shelves This Week

Get all those tiny yet important presents for less.

Most shoppers (rightfully) pride themselves on finding the best gifts for their loved ones. But what about when it comes to stocking stuffers? If you’re at a loss for those smaller-sized items that won’t go unused, Five Below can be a perfect solution. From great candy and cute knick-knacks to simple clothing and cosmetics, the discount store is filled with items that won’t go unused. Read on for the best new Five Below stocking stuffers that are hitting stores right now.

1 | Tic Tac Naughty Or Nice Lumps Of Coal

Stockings are always a good place to give a candy treat, but these cheeky Tic Tac Naughty or Nice Lumps of Coal mints really take the cake. Don’t worry: These jet black candies might look like inedible lumps of coal, but they really taste like sour cherry. If you’re really trying to send a message during gift opening, you can also opt for the “Nice” candy cane-flavored version for another giftee. And for $1.50, it’s an easy laugh!

2 | Holiday Pet & Owner Matching Socks

If you’re shopping for someone who can’t get enough of their four-legged companion, these Holiday Pet & Owner Matching Socks are the perfect option. At just $5, they’ll be a true highlight for any cat or dog owner who’s always wanted something else in common with their furry friends.

3 | Tricky Worm Fidget Toy

The thing about giving small toys as stocking stuffers is that they still have to be fun to play with, even though they’re more of a side gift. Fortunately, this Tricky Worm Fidget Toy fits the ball, providing plenty of entertainment while also helping you unwind and de-stress in the process.

4 | Disney Character Ducks

Shopping for a Disney fan is a double-edged sword: Sure, it’s easy to find something they like, but will it be original enough for them? These adorable Disney Character Ducks could be the perfect solution, with the adorable desk or dashboard ornaments taking on the persona of beloved characters from movies like Moana. They’re also just $1 each!

5 | Shower Gloves

Have someone on your shopping list who likes to pamper themselves? Stocking stuffers can be a great way to sneak in those smaller items next to the tree—and these shower gloves are a perfect product. These exfoliating tools are perfect for anyone who takes smooth skin seriously.

6 | Vaseline Lip Therapy 5-Pack

My little sister and I can’t be the only ones who always got lip balm in their stockings every single year, right? Sometimes it feels like the wintertime essential is practically why the stocking stuffer category was invented in the first place! Fortunately, this Vaseline Lip Therapy pack has multiple flavors that should last your giftee all year long. The best part? At $5, it works out to just $1 per tube.

7 | Original Silly Putty

Let’s be honest: Sometimes simple vintage toys make the best gifts. Original Silly Putty is one of those rare items that works as well for young kids who may not know the joys of stretching and bouncing as it does for adults who’ve been fans of it for decades. And at $1 per putty-filled plastic egg, you really can’t go wrong.

8 | Grand Ferrero Rocher Chocolate & Hazelnut Candy

With the sheer volume of sweet treats that dominate Christmas, you really have to come up with something that stands out when it comes to stocking stuffers. And is there anything more iconic than Grand Ferrero Rocher? The chocolate and hazelnut candy is arguably the perfect gilded goody for gifting.

9 | 3-in-1 Earbud Cleaning Pen

Sure, your earbuds might sound great, but have you ever thought about what they look like? This handy 3-in-1 Earbud Cleaning Pen can help you get all of that gunk, grime, and build-up out of your headphones in no time, including an easy way to clean out their charging case.

10 | Spalife Puppy Eyes Undereye Mask

What do you get a proud pet owner who loves to pamper themselves as much as their pooch? It might sound like an impossible combination, but if there was ever an answer, it’s this Spalife Puppy Eyes Undereye Mask. These cute yet effective treatments make it easy to have an at-home spa session whenever the mood strikes.

11 | Classic Kids Card Games

Need some inspiration to get the young ones in your life beyond screen time? These classic kids’ card games are the perfect excuse to put down those phones and tablets for a bit. You can choose from Crazy 8s, Old Maid, Slap Jack, and War—all for only $1 each.