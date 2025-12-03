Shoppers are loving these new Marshalls gift finds, with great picks for everyone on your list.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

‘Tis the season to shop for holiday gifts. Marshalls is a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs. There are so many amazing products, all of them under retail. From fun games and puzzles to cookbooks, coffee table books, vases, and luggage, there is something for everyone on your list. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls gift finds shoppers love this week.

1 A Beautiful French Cookbook

There are so many great books at Marshalls, ranging from coffee table books to cookbooks. Do you have someone obsessed with all things French? I love this SIMON & SCHUSTER Gateau Cookbook for $14.99. Not only does it look beautiful in the kitchen, but it also offers lots of amazing French recipes.

2 This Beautiful Animal Print Glass Vase

Gorgeous vases make great gifts, especially for people who love keeping fresh blooms in their home. This A&B HOME 8.5×4.5 Cheetah Animal Print Glass Vase, $34.99, features a unique, abstract speckle pattern and animal print design. I love the interesting shape.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Weekender Bag

Are you shopping for a traveler? This HUNTER 12in Transport Weekender is perfect for weekend trips and overnights. It has dual top carry handles, an adjustable detachable shoulder strap, two exterior zip pockets, metal feet, a dual-compartment design, a detachable pouch, two interior water bottle pockets, one interior laptop sleeve, water-resistant, and a trolley sleeve with a zip. Get it for $99.99.

4 A Botanical Frame

Framed photos are a no-brainer personalized gift, especially if you have a special photo of you and the recipient. This A&B HOME 4×6 Botanical Tabletop Photo Frame, $9.99, is a beautiful option with a leaf design, metallic finish, and easel back.

5 Dog Toys

Don’t forget to get gifts for your pets! Marshalls has a great selection of pet goodies. This WINIFRED AND LILY 2pk Plush Wine Bottle And Strawberry Pet Toys is just $6.99. Choose from a few different designs.

6 A GreenPan Pan

I am obsessed with GreenPan, a line of healthy, non-stick cookware that has a luxurious feel and look but isn’t super expensive. This GREENPAN 11in Tri-ply Stainless Steel Nonstick Healthy Ceramic Fry Pan is $29.99 at Marshalls. You may even be able to find a set.

7 A Beautiful Tic Tac Toe Game

Games are another amazing gift that keeps giving. This SAGEBROOK HOME 10×10 Wood Tic Tac Toe Decorative Coffee Table Game is a gorgeous decorative piece and a fun game. Get it for $29.99.

8 This Taylor Swift Puzzle

Another fun activity gift for a Swiftie? A big Taylor Swift puzzle. The JOURNEY 1000pc A Night In Artist Designed Jigsaw Puzzle features the singer holding her cat. Get it for $17.99.

9 A Mackenzie Childs Book

If your recipient is into home decor, specifically Mackenzie-Childs, this coffee table book will put a smile on their face. The SCHIFFER PUBLISHING Celebrating Mackenzie Childs Book, $39.99, celebrates the designer’s trademark look.

10 A Backgammon and Chess Set

Another gorgeous, fun game? This BROUK AND CO Backgammon And Chess Game Set. The collectors’ set includes a backgammon and chess game in a faux-leather case. Get it for $49.99.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

11 And, This Mini Golf Bag Kit

If your recipient enjoys mini golf, head to Marshalls. This BROUK AND CO 9pc Mini Golf Club Bag Kit, $24.99, is the perfect gift.