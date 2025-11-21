7 Best New Marshalls Christmas Gifts Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

New Marshalls holiday gifts under $15 are landing now with great picks for any list.

Have you shopped at Marshalls this week? There are so many amazing new arrivals hitting the aisles and website daily, some of them so unbelievably cheap, I can’t believe it. The store is an especially great resource for gifts at every price point, even under $15. I found so many items for everyone on my list. What should you toss in your cart? Here are the 7 best new Marshalls Christmas gift finds under $15 hitting shelves this week.

1 This Chunky Scarf

Scarves make such great holiday gifts. I love this LULLA COLLECTION Chunky Cold Weather Scarf, just $14.99. It looks handmade with a soft brushed finish, floral design, fringed edges, and chunky knit.

2 Makeup for Half Off retail

Marshalls is a great place to shop for beauty products at a lower price. There are so many Sephora finds and department store brands for a fraction of the price. Get this BAREMINERALS Mineralist Eyeshadow Palette for $12.99. It retails for $33 at other stores.

3 A Luxury Looking Camisole Set

I love this expensive-looking sleepware set from LINEA DONATELLA. The 2pc Ryleigh Lace Camisole and Shorts Set is just $14.99, hued in a regal emerald green color. The 2-piece set includes a camisole and shorts. The fabric is stretchy and features lace trim and adjustable shoulder straps. The shorts are pull-on.

4 A Chinoiserie Vase Frame

Are you shopping for a Grandmillennial or traditional fan? This clever ONE DESIGN 3.5×5 Chinoiserie Vase Ceramic Tabletop Picture Frame, $7.99, is a white frame adorned with a 3D chinoiserie vase. It is perfect for gifting someone a class or family photo.

5 A Yoga Mat Towel

Shopping for a yogi? This GAIAM Stay Put Yoga Mat Towel, $14.99, will cost you at least $10 more at other stores. The towel is super absorbent and quick drying and features a stay put four corner design.

6 A Preppy Cosmetics Bag

How adorable and preppy is this IMOSHION Love Large Cosmetic Bag? The $9.99 bag is perfect for stashing beauty and skincare products. It is made out of a textured knit with bead and rhinestone embellishments. It also has a text front and gold-tone hardware, measuring 10in W x 7.5in H.

7 A Gold Plated Heart Bracelet

No matter your budget, Marshalls has jewelry for everyone on your list. You can spend hundreds on Gucci or other name-brand necklaces, rings, and bracelets, but there are also frugal finds. This LUCIA MARA Made In Italy 18kt Gold Plated Sterling Silver Heart Bracelet is just $14.99. The made-in-Italy piece is 18 karat gold-plated sterling silver, with a lobster claw clasp and a heart charm. It even includes a gift box.