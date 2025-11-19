7 Best New Williams Sonoma Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From flocked tabletop trees to tartan dinner plates to that famous peppermint bark.

As a shopping editor, a lot of the holiday content I’m focusing on revolves around gifts, outdoor decorations, and indoor decor. But come Christmastime, we all know everyone will be gathering in the kitchen, socializing while the roast is in the oven, sitting at the counter nibbling on appetizers, or clinking glasses of champagne. That’s why it’s just as important to dress up your kitchen for the holidays as it is the rest of your house. And to help get the job done, we’ve picked the absolutely best new Williams Sonoma Christmas finds.

1 Copper Kitchen Ornaments

Here’s a fun way to make your kitchen festive: Put up a faux Christmas tree (either a small, standing tree or a tabletop tree on the counter) and decorate it with these Copper Kitchen Ornaments. They range in price from $12.95 to $22.95 and include a frying pan, paella pan, pot, strainer, tea kettle, whisk, bell, and baking pan.

“A tribute to the gleaming cookware Chuck Williams introduced to American homes, these charming ornaments are crafted of copper with brass accents,” reads the product description. “The polished, lacquered finishes offer a striking contrast to the evergreen branches of your tree. Each decoration comes with a red ribbon for easy hanging.”

2 Winter White Faux Tabletop Trees with Twinkle Lights

Or, if you’d rather set up some faux trees that are ready-to-go without ornaments, might we suggest these Winter White Faux Tabletop Trees with Twinkle Lights? A collaboration with award-winning floral designer Jeff Leatham, they come in three sizes: 16 inches ($109.95), 20 inches ($189.95), and 24 inches ($129.95). Or, you can purchase the set of three for $319.85.

And if you really want to go all out, you can also get the matching flocked pre-lit wreath and garland.

3 Red Tartan Dinnerware

This year, the big trend in holiday decorating is “Ralph Lauren Christmas.” Think rustic accents, rich velvet fabric, and, of course, lots and lots of plaid. Williams Sonoma’s Red Tartan Dinnerware embodies the aesthetic perfectly and includes the following items:

Set of 4 Dinner Plates: $119.80

Set of 4 Salad Plates: $99.80

Set of 4 Chargers: $279.80

Serving Bowl: $89.95

Rectangular Platter: $119.95

16-Piece Dinnerware Set: $359.20

All of the items are made of durable glazed porcelain and are dishwasher-safe.

4 Snoopy Cookie Jar

Sometimes, Christmas decor should just be fun, and that’s exactly what this exclusive stoneware Snoopy Cookie Jar ($99.95) is.

5 UV Protected Pre-Lit Faux Wreath and Garland

Kitchens tend to be extra sunny, which makes this UV Protected Pre-Lit Faux Wreath and Garland so perfect for the room. Part of the ‘Tis the Season collection, the 28-inch wreath is $139.95, while the garland comes in five feet ($109.95) or 12 feet ($144.95). There’s also a three-foot centerpiece ($119.95) and a 21-inch chair swag ($64.95).

All the pieces are “arranged by hand with ultra-realistic silkscreened foliage and battery-operated LED mini bulbs,” according to Williams Sonoma. They feature rustic pinecones, crimson berries, eucalyptus leaves, and evergreen branches.

6 Winter Forest Kitchen Essentials Kit

Christmas is a full sensory experience, which is why you need Williams Sonoma’s famous evergreen scent wafting through your kitchen. The $34.95 Winter Forest Kitchen Essentials Kit comes with dish soap, countertop spray, and hand soap. “This invigorating collection mingles the clean scent of pine with cedar wood, cinnamon, patchouli, thyme, and citrus,” reads the description. All the products are phthalate-free.

7 The Original Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark

No Williams Sonoma holiday list would be complete without their famous Peppermint Bark. Leave a platter of the tasty treat out for guests, or, even better, hide it in your cabinet for yourself! You can buy one, two, or three pounds, ranging from $34.95 to $99.95.