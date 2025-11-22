Walmart’s newest under-$5 stocking stuffers range from candy and toys to fun classics.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you started buying stocking stuffers? Unfortunately, I usually wait until the last minute for mine, and nothing good is ever left. Not this year! I am heading to Walmart to stock up on all the stocking stuffers I need for my children. From stocking-sized candy to little toys and novelty items, there are so many amazing options, all less than five bucks. 7 best new Walmart stocking stuffers under $5 hitting shelves now.

1 Tic Tac Naughty or Nice Lumps of Coal

How clever is Tic Tac? These Tic Tac Naughty or Nice Lumps Of Coal Sour Cherry Mints, $1, are a great alternative to the traditional “lump of coal,” and much tastier! “I couldn’t put my finger on it at first, but they taste something like you would imagine “Wild Cherry Nerds” would taste like. I like them. I would purchase them again. Back in the old days, all they had was the different mint ones, and orange. I love some of these new flavors. I think you should make these cherry ones official. Yum,” writes a shopper.

2 Crayola Scribble Scrubbies

I love little art and activity projects for stocking stuffers. This Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Dino Pets can be scribbled, washed, and rescribbled on repeat and is sized for a stocking. Get it for $3.92 on sale. “These are so cute. I got my kids these for Christmas. I like that they were affordable. It is hard to find toys that my kids will like and continue to play with for less than $5. I love that they can color them and scrub off the color and recolor!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Candy Canes Filled with Candy

Walmart has a bunch of candy cane-filled candy options for $1 that are perfect for stocking stuffers, including Reese’s Pieces Candy Christmas Candy, Plastic Cane 1.4 oz. Choose one for everyone, treating them to all their favorite candies.

4 NeeDoh Fidet Toys

My kids love NeeDoh Funky Pup Novelty Fidget Toy, available in multiple colors for $4.47. “Purchased quite a few of these products as Christmas gifts for my nieces and nephews. They are made of durable material and can be utilized by all ages. These are a very nice fidget toy and stress ball in one,” writes a shopper.

5 Hatchimals Surprise Packs

Another fun little stocking stuffer? These Hatchimals Alive, Neon Rainbow 1-Pack Surprise Figure in Egg. The under-$5 surprise toy “is an exciting, easy-to-hatch toy with a cute collectible inside,” writes a shopper. “The color-reveal feature adds an extra surprise, making it a great gift for kids who love Hatchimals. While it may not have long-term playability, it’s definitely a fun and colorful addition to any collection!”

6 Whoopie Cushions

Some things never go out of style. KOYPTL Brown Whoopie Cushions will make kids laugh as hard as you did when you pulled one of these out of your stocking decades ago. Get them for $3.49 a pop. They come in a few colors and shapes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

7 Tinted Lip Balms

I love these Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balms under $5, which come in a bunch of color options. Shoppers have been repeatedly buying them for decades. “This was the first time that I have bought this stuff and I really liked it. It was soft smooth lasted a long time and it gave this little hint of pink to your lips so yes, I would buy it again,” writes a shopper.