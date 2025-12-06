These eleven Costco holiday gifts are the hottest items members are rushing to buy.

Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If you are a Costco member, make the warehouse your first stop. There are so many fantastic finds for everyone on your list, ranging from children to significant others and family members. All the Costco influencers have been sharing about the hottest gift items of the 2025 season, all of them competitively priced to sell. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best Costco holiday gifts members are buying now.

1 The Popsmith Set for Movie Nights

Costco Deals shared about my favorite popcorn pan. “Meet your new movie-night must-have with Popsmith🍿 We’ve had our eye on this @ilovepopsmith Popcorn Popper Starter Kit and so happy it’s available NOW exclusively on Costco.com for $189.99! The best Costcodeal!” they wrote. “Made from sturdy, heavy-duty 100% stainless steel, it’s basically the luxury pot of popcorn makers. 👌 No burnt kernels. Just perfect, fluffy popcorn every. single. time. 💛 Healthy, high-quality, and ready in under 5 minutes! 🫧 Dishwasher safe for the easiest cleanup ever. 🎁 Makes the perfect gift for housewarmings, holidays, birthdays & more. So grab yours today at Costco.com!”

2 A Gorgeous Doll House

Costco Hot Finds shared about the Kid Kraft Grand Estate Dollhouse. “It’s the ultimate doll house!” they wrote, giving a video tour of the palatial pad, which even includes a greenhouse. “I got this…. It’s a long tedious build but absolutely worth it once it’s done… if you get it get fairy lights and add them to the interior of the roof for that extra glow,” a shopper commented.

3 Putting Mats

Shopping for a golfer? Costco Hot Finds recommends Palladium Golf’s Golf Putting Mats. “⛳️ The quality is excellent!” they wrote, demonstrating how it works. “What a great gift,” a shopper commented. Get it for $59.

4 The New Shark CryoGlow Mask

Costco Hot Finds shared about the Shark CryoGlow skincare device. “The Costco bundle is so good! You get the charging stand and silk pillow case with it too!” they wrote. “This is going on the top of my Christmas list!!” wrote a follower.

5 The Oura Ring on Sale

Costco New Deals shared about a sensational deal on the Oura ring, which is my personal favorite health gadget on the market. “Run to Costco for this deal the oura ring is on sale at Costco 😲 $100 OFF Track over 30 biometrics like sleep, workouts, heart health, woman health and more. These are made with lightweight titanium in gold and silver and value pack includes 2 chargers. This is a great gift idea,” they wrote. The ring is just $249.99 at Costco for a limited time.

6 So Many Big Screen TVs

No matter your budget, there is a biscreen TV at Costco for you. Costco New Deals shared a bunch of options, starting at $269.99 for a 55-inch set. “Costco holiday savings event started at Costco and I have an avalanche of Great dels coming up!!” they wrote.

7 A High-End Nespresso Machine

Costco Does It Again shared about one of the most sought-after coffee machine’s of the season. “Morning, coffee lovers. Ready to upgrade your cup game? With the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe bundle you’re getting that sleek machine, the Aeroccino 3 milk-frother, 32 premium capsules and $20 to Nespresso.com—plus for a limited time forty dollars off at Costco. One push, and boom: café-style espresso or full-bodied brew in seconds. Head to Costco and treat yourself — you deserve better coffee, and this deal’s about to make it happen,” they wrote.

8 A Tiki Fire Pit

Shopping for someone who loves to sit outside in front of a fire? Costco Does It Again shared about a creative gift option. “Tiki Fire Pit 🔥 $269.99,” they wrote. “This is soo nice for the backyard and cold nights! Love this find! 🙌👏🔥,” agreed a follower.

9 A Hot Tub

My kids have been begging for a hot tub. Costco Does It Again shared about an easier and more affordable version. “SaluSpa Santa Monica Energy-Efficient AirJet Inflatable 5-7 Person Spa!” they wrote. Get it for $549.99.

10 A Delorean F100 Go Kart

A few influencers, including Costco New, shared about the Delorean Go Kart. “WOW COSTCO HAS DELOREAN F100 GOCARTS with max speed of 23 MPH and 3 speed levels this is a perfect gift for the holidays this absolutely stopped me in my tracks today!!” they wrote. The splurge gift is $1,399.99.

11 And, Big Fugglers

Costco New also shared about monster stuffed toys. “OMG 🤣🤣🤣 they are back!!!! fugglers have arrived at Costco again!!! I love the big human sized teeth too!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 would these make a great gift idea?” they wrote.