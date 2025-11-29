7 Best New Costco Holiday Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These new Costco holiday decorations look even better in person and are selling fast.

Have you been to the Costco warehouse lately? Like the website, the store is filling up with so many fantastic holiday decorations. While you can see and buy some of them online, nothing compares to what they look like in person. From fragrant, beautiful Christmas trees to supersized decorations, shoppers are sharing the best holiday decorations spotted in stores. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 Costco holiday decor finds that look stunning in person.

1 This Giant Holiday Ferris Wheel

If your mantra is “go big or go home,” head to Costco for an attention-grabbing decoration. Costco Hot Finds shared about an enormous outdoor decoration for $799.99. The 5.5-foot-tall Ferris wheel is creating a frenzy with shoppers. “It’s as tall as the lamp post!” they exclaimed.

2 Fresh Christmas Trees

Costco New Deals shared about real Christmas trees arriving at Costco. “Fresh cut Christmas trees have arrived at Costco 😲 just in time for thanksgiving these are noble fir and the are 7′-8′ tall!! They also have smaller ones I will show soon!!” they wrote.

3 Grinch Collection

If you love How the Grinch Stole Christmas, run to Costco. “Grinch fans, Costco did it again 🎄💚 The newest Christmas Grinch collection just dropped — festive, fun, and here for a limited time!” writes Costco Chika and Costco Wonders. “So many cool grinch stuff at Costco right now😍😍😍,” they added in the comments.

4 Disney Deal

Disney families will appreciate another item that Costco New Deals spotted in the store. “Run to Costco for this deal the Disney holiday village with ice skating rink is on sale until December 1 st 😲 that’s such a great deal!!” they captioned the post.

5 Holiday Planter

Costco TV shared about holiday planters. The smaller size is $29.99, and the larger one is $49.99. “These holiday planters are gorgeous!! It comes in 2 sizes,” they wrote. “I love these planters.”

6 A Ton of Decor

Discovering Costco shared lots of decor finds. “Holiday decor is finally on sale at Costco. Christmas trees, inflatables, and holiday home decor!” they wrote. My favorite? The Everygreen LED Cubes/Spheres 3-pack is on sale for $23.99.

7 Fake Christmas Trees That Look Real

Costco New Deals also shared a deal on fake Christmas trees that look real and are of Balsam Hill quality. “Run to Costco their Christmas trees are now on sale $50 off!!! And I’m loving the flocked trees with micro led lights!! such a great deal!!” they wrote.