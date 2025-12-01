7 Best New Costco Winter Apparel Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Costco members are loving these seven new winter apparel finds for style and warmth.

Costsco‘s killing it lately on affordable basics from Uggs slippers-dupes to comfy joggers. And some the best rewards for card-carrying members are the practical classic staples like Hunter boots that hold up and classic Ray-Ban frames. That’s where Costco comes in. Think massive designer discounts on things that never go out of style. So that’s where we’ve narrowed our focus. And we’ve rolled around the comments to make sure members are happy with their purchases before including them here. Here are the 7 best winter apparel items to be found at Costco.

1 adidas Women’s XPLR Path 2.0 Sneaker

This comfy pretty grey pair of sneaks is so lovely for casual days out and the price is very right at under $30 for adidas sneakers. A really great value. “These provide an adequate amount of cushion-y comfort without being too thick soled,” one member said. “Definitely a good price,” another piped up to say. I would love to see this with an all-grey athleisure outfit.

2 Hunter Women’s Original Tall Matte Rain Boot

You’ll want to keep your leggings and tights dry and this is how. With rubber. These iconic boots just get the job done. “Fantastic waterproof boots! I bought these from Costco over 2 years ago and have truly abused them, yet they still look and feel great. Water, mud and brush are no problem,” one member said. You can wear them with thick pants too, which is very excellent.

3 Ray-Ban RB4184 Light Havana Polarized Sunglasses

These never go out of style. Roy Orbison and Audrey Hepburn knew their shades. “Best long frame glasses. The brown lens is really great for the harsh sun in SoCal. So good my wife wanted a pair and Santa delivered,” one half of a very cute Coscto-going couple said. Ray-Ban also offers free “tune ups” if you pop into a store so if they’re looking off, you can pop in and ask them to screw them to be tighter. Remember not to wear them on your head, that will damage your sunglasses. They’re meant to be worn on your face.

4 DV by Dolce Vita Women’s Ballet Flat

SoHo look. Costco price at $19.99. These Dolce Vita ballet flats are rock solid even at this low price. Shoppers can attest. “I have 4 pairs – 2 tan and 2 black. Here’s why: they are low, comfortable, go with everything and such a great price,” one member said. They travel well too if you’re headed home for the holidays. Shoppers are quick to point out that they slide really easily into luggage. They’re also perfect for slipping on and off when you’re going through security in an airport.

5 Frye Men’s Zip Mock Cardigan

Get the hitting the slopes in the ’70s in St. Moritz feel with this tan zip-up that calls Brunello Cucinelli to mind. “Great style and fit. Washes up nicely and air-dried quickly flat on top of the dryer,” one member said. This one is so great for keeping you warm and in style. It’s definitely not going to overheat you either.

6 Gap Women’s Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt

Perfect for a winter binge in bed and it’s got that instant recognition appeal. “Finally, an oversized sweatshirt that isn’t cropped at the waist! I’m trying my millennial best to buy into the cropped vibe, but sometimes I just want my midriff to stay hidriff, y’all. Otherwise, it meets all my criteria of comfy, matchable, and cute with nostalgia,” one member said. We get it. And it’s shiny! Such a pretty pink color.

7 Cole Haan Men’s Modern Essentials Wing Oxford Shoe

Every man needs these. “I bought a brown set of shoes and like them so much I bought a pair of Black ones too,” one member said. These are ideal for date night, the office, social events. They go beautifully with black or blue suits. Just a classic shoe. You’ll get plenty out of them and Cole Haan knows leather. Just ask Esquire. They know a thing or two about what men need to walk in.