Surprise! Black Friday deals are arriving early at Costco. Many of the items that were announced to go on sale from November 27 through December 1 have already dropped in price, and some even more than expected. From kitchen necessities to splurge-worthy holiday gifts, there are so many fantastic finds on the Costco website and in stores. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Costco Black Friday deals this week.

1 Save Big on Sonos

The Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle is a whopping $220 off. “Great product, and of course the bundle from Costco has extra value along with a longer warranty. No need for an amp any more, simple to connect,” writes a shopper. Buy a Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar and a Sub Gen 4 Wireless Subwoofer and get an additional $100 off.

2 Dyson Is Also on Major Sale

Head to Costco for all your Dyson gifts. Both the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long and the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Stand & Attachments are on major sale. The hair styling tool is $499.99 after $120 off, while the dryer and accessories is $130 off, $359.99.

3 Gift Cards Are on Additional Sale

inKind (a dining rewards app offering cash back to thousands of top-rated restaurants), available to Costco members, are $64.99 for $100 in inKind credits through December 1. On Black Friday, restaurant gift cards, including Landry’s, Morton’s, and Fogo de Chao, are also an additional $5 off. For just $74.99, you can get $100 worth of cards.

4 Stock Up on Kirkland Jeans

Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans are a wildly popular clothing item. During the Black Friday weekend, the already affordable pants will be an additional $4 off.

5 And, This Smart Ninja Blender Is $20 Off

The Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ is another must-buy. The highly rated small appliance is $20 off, bringing its already unbeatable price down to $59.99. It features include a “Smoothie Auto-iQ Program” which makes blending super easy.

6 Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale

Now is the time to buy a Samsung Frame television set. Until December 1, the Samsung 65″ Class – The Frame Series – QLED 4K – Art Mode Vision AI Smart TV, which includes the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle, for 5 years of coverage, is just $1,199.99. The 55-inch is also on sale for Black Friday at just $899.99.

7 And, the Ninja Crispi Is $30 Off

Another great Ninja deal? The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System, 3 Containers & Cover is $35 off. “I’ve been waiting for Costco to start carry this, and finally gave up, bought it elsewhere a month ago. Glad to see it at Costco, as usual, this is the best deal. The Crispi is wonderful, I traded a traditional air fryer for this, and would not go back. Cooking is easy, nothing ever burns to the glass, and it’ easy to wash the containers in the dishwasher. Ideally position it sideways, otherwise water can accumulate around the grooves at the bottom. I don’t run the dishwasher every day, and to always have the Ninja ready, I bought extra containers. That said, Costco bundles 3 containers instead of the standard 2, including the 2.5oz size which is typically missing from most bundles elsewhere,” writes a shopper.

8 The Viral Swivel Chair Is $70 Off

The viral Henredon Murphy Swivel Boucle Chair is on major sale through December 1. This item is always a great deal, and everyone from influencers to interior designers is obsessed. Get it for $70 off, just $$299.99 online.

9 The Meta Quest Is $100 Off

Meta Quest 3S 128GB with 12 Month Meta Horizon+ Subscription Bundle, is a steal at Costco Black Friday weekend. Get it for $199.99 after $100 off, which includes free shipping. The deal includes a 12 Month Meta Horizon+ Subscription.

10 An All-Clad Utensil Set Is $30 Off

If you need high-end utensils, head to Costco now. This All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set is $89.99 after $30 off and has everything you need to get cooking. “Best quality kitchen utensils! I ordered a second set for my sister,” a shopper writes.

11 And, the Ghiradelli Gift Tower is $12 Off

And don’t sleep on the Ghirardelli Gift Tower—a great holiday gift—will be an additional $12 off from November 28 to December 1. “Wonderful gift! I loved the packaging. The packaging was very attractive. I was pleased with the amount of product for the price,” writes a shopper.