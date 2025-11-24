7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Gifts for Kids Hitting Shelves This Week

Dollar Tree’s best new kids’ Christmas gifts offer big fun this week for just a few dollars.

Are you on a tight gift budget this holiday season? Head to Dollar Tree, where there are so many fantastic children’s gifts that are super affordable. From Barbie-like dolls and remote control cars for under $2 to name-brand Mini Surprise toys and stuffed animals for a little more, there is no lack of excitement in the toy aisle. What should you buy? Here are the 7 best new Christmas gifts for kids at Dollar Tree hitting shelves this week.

1 A Faux Barbie Doll

Looking for a Barbie-like doll without the hefty price tag? The Just Pretending Stylish Posable Doll is just $1.75. “Great quality,” writes a shopper. “I really like them. I like the faces and the hair. I would like to buy more when you have them available. This was a great buy – good quality dolls at a great price.”

2 Zoo Animal Plush Toys

These adorable Zoo Animal Plush Toys come in a bunch of animal options, including an elephant, dog, octopus, and lion, each $5. “These are great plush toys that the kids really love. Super soft and a great size,” writes a shopper. “Really cute,” adds another.

3 Would You Rather Family Game

Games make great gifts because everyone can enjoy them. Would You Rather Family Game is an interactive game for ages 8 and up, featuring hilarious, provocative questions that let you and your family have a blast answering a bunch of icebreakers. Get it for $1.75.

4 Nickelodeon Slime Tubs

Looking for a fun stocking stuffer? Kids, or adults who grew up watching Nickelodeon, will get a kick out of Nickelodeon Slime Tub, available in a few colors for $1.75.

5 Mini Verse Foods

My daughter is obsessed with Mini toys, surprise balls filled with miniature versions of different things. Dollar Tree now has Mini Verse Make It Mini Food Recipe Replica for $5. These also make great stocking stuffers.

6 Balloon Shaped Plush Dolls

Another adorable gift for anyone who likes stuffed animals? These Balloon-Shaped Animal Plush Dolls for $5. “Your child can get creative and decorate the plush doll by adding a few decorative elements and painting a pattern on it,” says Dollar Tree. They come in blue, green, and red, and in a few different styles.

7 A Remote Control Car

If you have a recipient who loves race cars, Dollar Tree has you covered. This Turbo Wheel 1:20 RC Race Car, 2-pc Pack is just $5. The vehicle comes with a remote control that lets you move it forward, backward, left, right, and reverse. It operates on 2 AAA batteries (not included).