Five Below’s newest Christmas decorations are festive, affordable, and selling fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you shopping for holiday decorations at Five Below? If not, you are missing out on some super fantastic deals on everything from ornaments and wreaths to Christmas trees. I hit my local store this week and found lots of exceptional items. While there isn’t a massive selection of Christmas decor, what they do have is totally on point and, as usual, priced to sell. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Five Below Christmas decorations I just found in stores this week.

1 Grinchmas Trees

I am such a sucker for anything related to How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but especially Merry Grinchmas trees. These bent-over-at-the-top decorations are $25 and super adorable with a few bulbs at the top. My daughter is not included in the price.

2 Beautiful Bigger Ornaments

I love the decorations on this wall, including these pretty glass bulbs. They come in various sizes and colors and will look gorgeous on your tree.

3 And These Floppy Bows

These floppy bows, which come in red, green, and cream, are also gorgeous for hanging on your tree. And, to the left, there are some adorable holiday rompers, and the right, plaid pajama pants.

4 Green Fabric Trees

These oversized green fabric trees are also attention-grabbing decorations for $35 each. They are adorned with faux ornaments and a star on the top.

5 Fake Trees

Leave it to Five Below to sell a $20 Christmas tree. These fake trees come neatly stored in this little bag, making them easy to transport and store during the off-holiday season. They fluff out surprisingly well.

6 Giant Nutcrackers

This giant nutcracker looks as high-end as anything I have seen at Michael’s or HomeGoods, for a fraction of the price. The silver-and-white figurine and the traditional red, black, and gold options are both just $35.

7 These Big Nutcracker and Candy Cane Plushies

My daughter was obsessed with these large stuffed animal-slash-pillow holiday decorations. My store had a nutcracker and a candy can, both $15 and perfect for playing with or cuddling with on a sofa.

8 Novelty Ornaments

There were also a bunch of novelty ornaments, ranging from a pickleball racket and ball to a book club-themed ornament. Each of the fun and shiny ornaments averages to $2.50, two for $5.

9 And, These Plush Ornaments and Bows

There was also a giant bin of plush ornaments, bows, and Santa hats. These will also look nice on your sofa, but are super cuddly as well. Get them for $7 each.

10 Stockings

If you don’t have stockings or need some extras for decoration or crafting, Five Below has a bunch of options. There are plaid, pink, red, white, and other designs. Each can be monogrammed or customized. The best part is, they are just $4 each.

11 And, These Tree Collars

And, lastly, if you are on the market for a tree collar but don’t want to spend a ton of money, Five Below has these simple, shimmering options. The Snow Cool collars will dress your tree up in style.