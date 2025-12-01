These are the best new Christmas gifts I just spotted on my latest HomeGoods run.

If you aren’t shopping for gifts at HomeGoods you are missing out! Not only are there fantastic gift finds for everyone on your list, but there are some serious deals. Whether you are looking for an under-$15 food gift, a set of hand creams or candles, or even a clever custom item for a pet owner, the store has you covered. I recently visited my local HomeGoods, and shoppers were swarming the gift aisles, scattered around the store. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods Christmas gifts I just found in stores.

1 This Cashmere and Vanilla Bath and Body Set

There are so many great bath-and-body gift sets for under $20 at HomeGoods. This Asquith & Somerset Merry Manor Cashmere & Vanilla scented set comes with body wash, body lotion, body scrub, and a candle, packaged in an adorable house box, all for $16.99.

2 Sand + Fog Candle Set

Why gift a single candle when you can treat someone to 12 Days of Christmas candles from Sand + Fog? This set comes with decent-sized versions of the brand’s best-selling scents, all for $29.99.

3 This Old Car Filled with Cookies

This old-fashioned tin car is filled with chocolate chip cookies. It’s an adorable gift option for teachers, bus drivers, or random people who you want to treat this holiday season. And, it costs just $12.99.

4 Wrapped Boxes of Chocolate

I picked up a bunch of these pre-wrapped boxes of chocolate. Each is under $9.99 and makes a great last-minute gift. Choose from truffles, Dubai chocolates, and more.

5 A Crabtree & Evelyn Bath Set

My mother has been a lifelong fan of Crabtree & Evelyn, and Homegoods has a bunch of gift sets from the bath and body brand. This rosewater set includes bath and shower gel, body lotion, soap, and a loofah, all for $16.99.

6 A Box of Hot Cocoa Cups

I’m not sure how it happened, but hot cocoa cups are the trend of the season. There are endless options at HomeGoods of the pre-portioned hot chocolate-filled cups, including this box of 12 flavors for $12.99.

7 Jody’s Gourmet Popcorn Tins

There are also giant Jody’s Gourmet Popcorn tins in various flavors, including traditional kettle corn and cheddar. These make fantastic gifts for popcorn lovers, just $19.99 per tin.

8 And, These Holiday Mugs

These holiday mugs filled with hot cocoa, toppings, and chocolate-hazelnut-filled wafers are another adorable gift idea for someone with a sweet tooth. Get them for $12.99.

9 Pet Print Ornaments

This Reece Pet’s Print Ornament Pack is the perfect gift for any pet owner. It comes with everything needed (clay, a rolling pin, shaping ring, ribbons, and instructions) to turn a paw print into a keepsake ornament. It is only $8.99.

10 A Pretty Puzzle

I found this ZenChalet Succulent Sensation 500-piece premium wooden jigsaw puzzle in the home decor section. It’s a great idea for a plant-lover or anyone with a green thumb, priced at $16.99.

11 And, This Body Scrub Gift Set

I love how colorful this Body Scrub Gift Set from Arete & Athene is. It comes with 12 scented scrubs, all for $14.99. There are lots of other options if you want to gift bath and body care.