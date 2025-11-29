7 Best New Five Below Name-Brand Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week

Including those for Glossier, Glow Recipe, and Summer Fridays.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Five Below is working overtime in the beauty dupes department. The discount retailer is primarily known for its home and seasonal decor inventory, but has recently stepped up its makeup and skincare game. In fact, it looks like Dollar Tree might have some competition. Glossier, Glow Recipe, Tower 28 Beauty, and Summer Fridays are just some of the name-brand beauty dupes shoppers are finding at Five Below. Keep reading to learn more.

RELATED: 9 Best New Dollar Tree Name-Brand Dupes.

1 Dupe for Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth Eau du Parfum

This just in: Five Below is selling dupes for Sabrina Carpenter‘s Sweet Tooth Eau du Parfum, which retail for $55 at Ulta. Not only is the packaging nearly identical, but they also come in very similar scents, including Cherry Darling, Caramel Mousse, and Sundae.

“These are spot on,” TikToker @beautybybrittney_xo said in a comparison video. “For the holidays, these are going to make great gifts…I think you will love these, especially if you like Sabrina Carpenter’s perfumes and you don’t want to spend the coin.”

2 Dupe for Glossier’s Balm Dotcom

You can’t convince me that NYC’s Underground Glazed Lip Treatment isn’t a dupe for Glossier’s cult-favorite Balm Dotcom. They’re sold in a set for $4 and feature a hydrating lip mask in biscotti and an exfoliating lip scrub in espresso. Conversely, Glossier offers theirs for $16 each.

3 Dupe for Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush

Amora Glow’s Niacinamide Liquid Blush is giving us the same vibes as the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush from Glow Recipe. The main difference? One is $20 cheaper.

In a TikTok makeup review, user @shelbyannbell was shocked by how well the dupe version looked in comparison to Glow Recipe. “I have no words,” she said.

4 Dupe for Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Collection

If you’re itching to try Summer Friday’s Jet Lag collection but hesitant about the price, we found an affordable alternative. Lazy Days’ All Nighter collection is essentially the same concept with similar T.S.A.-friendly products, including:

RELATED: 5 Best New Five Below Name-Brand Dupes.

5 Dupe for Rare Beauty’s Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel

TikToker @shelbyannbell told followers she was “blown away” by the Amora Clear Brow & Lash Gel, which the internet has dubbed a Rare Beauty dupe. While the applicator brush is “kind of stiff” and “bulky,” she noted the “brow gel itself isn’t flakey” and “my brows are staying in place.”

Best of all, the Amora Clear formula is $16 cheaper than Rare Beauty.

6 Dupe for Rhode’s Pocket Blush

Does the Hale Lipstick & Dewy Blush ($4) look familiar? That’s because it’s a dupe for Rhode’s popular Pocket Blush ($25), according to TikToker @michaelamakeup92.

“In terms of color, I do think they’re pretty close,” she said in a video. “I do have to press a little bit harder to get pigment…but I do still think you could probably get a very similar effect, especially since the Rhode [Pocket Blush] doesn’t last that long.”

7 Dupe for Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Oil

Finally, if you don’t feel like shelling out $16 for Tower 28 Beauty’s ShineOn Lip Oil, snag this Sunset5 Lip Gloss dupe for $4 at Five Below.