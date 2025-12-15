6 New PJ Sets From Walmart and Target Are Christmas’s Coziest Finds

Get comfy in these stylish sleep outfits.

Whether you’re sipping cocoa by the fire or opening gifts at dawn, nothing says “Christmas morning” quite like popping out of bed in a super-soft PJ set. This year’s crop from Walmart and Target brings cozy fabrics, festive vibes, and styles everyone will love, from classic button-downs to plush lounge separates. The best part? You won’t spend a fortune if you decide to get a matching pair for the whole family. Grab your favorites before they’re gone, and make this holiday the coziest one yet.

1 This soft and lightweight PJ set from Martha Stewart

Kick off the cozy season with this classic long-sleeve pajama set from Martha Stewart Everyday at Walmart. Featuring a button-down notch collar top and matching pull-on pants with an elastic waistband, this set blends timeless design with everyday comfort. Priced at $24.98, it comes in festive patterns like plaids and seasonal prints, making it a perfect holiday sleepwear staple.

2 A chic velour sleep set

For luxe warmth you’ll want to live in, these velour pajama pants from Jockey at Target are a must-have. At around $28, they’re crafted from super-soft velour with a hint of stretch and a covered elastic waistband for extra comfort, plus handy side pockets for lounging ease.

Pair them with the matching cardigan ($26) for a Christmas-morning look that you’ll be proud to be photographed in.

3 This affordable waffle-knit lounge set

Budget-friendly and surprisingly snug, this Joyspun waffle knit 2-piece set at Walmart is priced at around $17. Featuring a long-sleeve top and jogger-style bottoms with an elastic waist, this outfit strikes the perfect balance between comfort and casual style for every night of the season. A charming pattern of skiers and pine trees makes for a perfect holiday fit.

4 A flirty little PJ set

A great pick for year-round comfort or warmer holiday climates, this Auden pointelle pajama set from Target is currently on sale for $21 and is crafted in soft, breathable knit fabric. The short-sleeve top and relaxed pants make it ideal for lounging or sleeping in comfort without overheating. Go for the cream color set with a holly print, or a classic red and white polka dot design.

5 These fun and festive pajamas

Bring the holiday cheer right into bedtime with this festive two-piece set at Walmart. This comfy long-sleeve top and open-leg pants come in cheerful themed prints—including dogs in holiday sweaters under the Christmas tree. For around $20, it’s a joyful pick that also makes gifting easy.

6 A head-to-toe sweatshirt set

Target’s quilted lounge pieces—like these wide leg pants and coordinating quilted sweatshirt (each typically retailing for $30, but currently on sale for $21)—offer chill-ready comfort with an extra snuggly, textured finish. These versatile pieces double as lounge wear or sleepwear, perfect for holiday mornings spent under blankets or next to the fire.