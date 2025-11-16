6 New Throw Blankets From Walmart and Target Are the Holidays’ Coziest Decor

From plaid and chenille to cable knit and heated, these throws are comfy and festive.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether it’s hosting parties or hitting the stores to work through your shopping list, the holidays are one of the busiest and most stressful times of the year—which makes it all the more important to take time to hit the couch, get extra comfy, and revel in the festive vibes. Of course, you’re going to need the right accessories to do this, which is why we scoured the aisles to find the coziest and best-looking throw blankets from Walmart and Target that are the holidays’ coziest decor.

1. Threshold Twister Cable Throw Blanket

Cable knit sweaters may have had their moment a few holiday seasons back, but we’re firmly of the belief that the look should never really die. And because of this pattern, this cozy burgundy blanket from Target’s Threshold collection is also giving candy cane vibes with its look in the most tasteful way. The combination of look and texture here might force this into year-round use. At the time of writing, it was on sale for $25.50.

2. Better Homes & Gardens Faux Mohair Cozy Couch Throw

Sometimes, the best looks for holiday decor are the items that don’t outright look like they’re made exclusively for the season. That’s the case with this $15 Better Homes & Gardens faux mohair throw sold at Walmart, which sports an attractive plaid pattern and a chunky tassel trim. Can’t you just see yourself wrapping up in this while sipping eggnog and gazing at your Christmas tree?

3. Hearth & Hand Chunky Plaid Throw Blanket

If we’re being honest, plaid is the one pattern that feels truly at home during the holidays. But the best thing about that is that even as a recognizable pattern, practically no two versions look alike! If you’re having decision fatigue, this chunky plaid throw blanket from Hearth & Hand comes in three different color schemes and patterns. Whether you’re looking for something more like a tartan or are feeling a checkered pattern, you’re going to get the look you want for your home. The blanket is $30.

4. Better Homes & Gardens Green Bubble Faux Fur Throw

Sometimes, the best way to achieve maximum comfort with a blanket is by perfecting its texture. This $24 faux fur throw from Better Homes & Gardens Walmart collection does precisely that, providing a luxuriously soft feel and a plush, comforting heft that makes it all too easy to curl up under. The fact that it also looks chic is just a bonus.

5. Threshold Chunky Chenille Throw

Speaking of textures that are luxurious to the touch, there’s something special about this $24 chunky Chenille throw from Target’s Threshold collection. Not only does it have a beautiful woven texture and look, but its weave makes it the perfect blanket for people who love a nice sensory element to their covers. It’s also the perfect weight for people who like to stay warm without getting too hot.

6. Sunbeam Electric Heated Throw Blanket

For those who really want to feel warm, sometimes a normal blanket just won’t cut it. This $35 electric heated throw from Sunbeam, sold at Walmart, is not only one of the easiest ways to fend off that frigid winter weather, but it also looks nice, thanks to its plaid pattern. It’s the next best thing to having a roaring fireplace at your disposal!